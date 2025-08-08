Deputy President Paul Mashatile: 38th anniversary of the Battle of Lurhwayizo and unveiling of bronze bust of Mbulelo Ngono

Programme Director, MEC Sibulele Ngongo;

Family of Mbulelo Ngono;

Families of Kenny Jafta and Mazizi Maqekeza;

Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Oscar Mabuyane;

His Majesty Kumkani Vulikhaya Sigcawu: Aah! Vulikhaya!

Minister of Defence, Ms Angie Motshekga;

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso;

Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube;

COGTA Deputy Minister, Mr Zolile Burns-Ncamashe;

SALGA President, Cllr Bheki Stofile;

Mbhashe Local Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Samkelo Janda;

Amathole District Executive Mayor, Cllr Anele Ntsangani;

Our esteemed Traditional Leaders Present;

Community of Lurhwayizo;

uMkhontho We Sizwe Combatants, the true Spear of the Nation;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

As I stand here today, I am reminded of the late Cde Chris Hani's powerful words when he said, "When we finally launched an armed struggle, we were not abandoning our quest for peace; we were pursuing that quest in the most effective way left to us by an intransigent and brutal regime."

This powerful declaration by Cde Chris Hani was made following the banning of liberation organisations and the ruthless wave of killings of Black people at the hands of apartheid authorities.

Similar to the attributes of Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu, who were prominent figures, the Liberation Movements initially employed peaceful methods, such as petitions, demonstrations, strikes, and boycotts to challenge apartheid. This non-violent resistance encountered escalating violence and oppression from the apartheid regime.

During that hostile period, the armed struggle became the only way of resistance against colonialism, to end racial oppression and exploitation of black people through white capitalism, and to bring justice, peace and freedom in South Africa.

This quest for peace resulted in the establishment of uMkhonto We Sizwe, the 'Spear of the Nation', which issued a manifesto on 16 December 1961, proclaiming:

“We shall not submit and we have no choice but to retaliate by all means within our power in defence of our people, our future, and our freedom.”

This declaration was to bear a heavy cost, where many young souls laid down their lives for the sake of peace and the inheritance of freedom. Many young people, like Mbulelo Ngono (also known as 'Khaya Kasibe' or 'KK'), were compelled to take up arms in the struggle for our liberation.

Many more liberation fighters were robbed of their youth; for most, participation in the Liberation Movement resulted in a lack of formal education, missed opportunities for personal growth, and exposure to violence, trauma, hardship and even death.

Despite the challenges, they remained steadfast in their resolve. They were brave, driven by a vision of a brighter, harmonious, and united South Africa, where all could share in equal opportunities.

The merciless apartheid regime was faced with the same level of commitment to get rid of the ugly system in order to usher in the democratic dispensation.

In the heart of Lurhwayizo Village, a fierce clash unfolded, where the brave uMkhonto weSizwe stood tall against the Transkei Defence Force, the Transkei Police, and the South African Police, a struggle that took over 36 hours of relentless conflict in 1987.

Today, we have gathered here, united in this moment in memory of the Battle of Lurhwayizo. As a key objective, this annual remembrance must signal and instil awareness in the larger society regarding the importance of the fight made in the struggle for liberation.

Those who fought in the Battle of Lurhwayizo played an instrumental role in defying the odds and defining the direction that the country was taking politically and in preparation for a democratic country.

We will forever remember their selflessness, courage, and commitment to fighting for the rights and freedoms of all in our nation. In all of them, we saw a steadfast drive and courage in the face of adversity, demonstrating great bravery, strength, and determination under very challenging circumstances.

Starting in this community and across South Africa, we should hold close the memory of those who battled apartheid, torn from the warmth of their families, living in the dusty, frozen trenches, and dodging the rain of bullets for the sake of peace and freedom.

Regardless of the pain inflicted on the militant combatants, they remained resolute. We will therefore, always be thankful to Mbulelo Ngono and Mazizi Attwell Maqekeza along with a University of Lesotho student, Thandwefika Radebe who bravely fought for the good cause until their last breath.

We must never allow the death of these freedom fighters to be in vain as we progress on a path of healing and protecting this democracy.

We must never forget the tragic story of Mbulelo Ngono, Nomasonto Annah Mashiya, Betty Boom, and Tax Sejanamane, who were abducted in Maseru by Ladybrand Security Branch operatives Antonie Jagga, Lesizi Michael Jantjie, Robert Shaw, and Laele Thulo.

We still need to get to the bottom of the truth of what unfolded with the Security Branch operatives that led to their disappearance.

We are obligated to continue our efforts until the Ngono family's demand for the recovery, repatriation and reburial of the remains is ultimately met, allowing them to find closure.

We are pleased that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, through the NPA Missing Persons Task Team, has been activated and that this is one of the cases they are currently investigating.

Compatriots,

Another sad reality is that many of those who sacrificed their lives never had an opportunity to witness the peaceful transition to democracy. As beneficiaries of their selfless efforts, we must engrave their names in our hearts as an inscription of honour.

As part of such honour, today, we have gathered to declare that we will never forget the contributions of Mbulelo Ngono, whose bust was unveiled earlier, outside Umzi waka Jafta.

In light of the fact that we only have memories of him and not his remains, the presentation of his bust was a mix of emotions. On the other hand, we will continue to honour him and a great number of other people for their selfless contributions to our nation.

Mbulelo Ngono, a heroic Umkhonto weSizwe soldier, demonstrated amazing fortitude during a 36-hour combat in 1987. His bravery and commitment to the fight for equality and freedom have left an everlasting impact on our country's history.

His story exemplifies the sacrifices endured by countless heroes and heroines who relentlessly battled against oppression and injustice. His dedication to the Freedom Movement inspires us all, demonstrating the perseverance and drive that characterise our people's spirit.

Our Government and the people of South Africa will forever honour his memory not only as a testament to his own bravery but also as a symbol of the countless sacrifices made by so many in the pursuit of a better future for all. As a country, we must recognise and care for those who have died for our freedom. This would not be a payment but rather a recognition of the invaluable service they have provided to the country.

The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa emphasises the importance of honouring those who have sacrificed their lives for the country, acknowledging past injustices, respecting those who have worked to build and develop the country, and believing that South Africa belongs to all its citizens, united in its diversity.

The ANC-led Government will forever honour the memory of these former MK Combatants and ensure that their legacy lives on. In honour of these brave individuals, we have established the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans to resolve issues and needs brought to the attention of the Government, regarding Military Veterans' benefits and assistance as well as to improve access to services for them.

In this regard, last year, I officially handed over headstones to 21 affected families of fallen former MK operatives who died between 1986 and 1990. This was a significant and historic occasion for our soldiers who endured the hardships of a guerrilla war.

The PTT remains committed to continuous engagements with Military Veterans in a bid to resolve issues raised during various interactions with them since November 2020.

We are also building a structure for monitoring, implementation, and assessment to keep track of our progress and maintain transparency about our efforts to fulfil the needs of Military Veterans, thereby giving them the much-needed dignity they deserve for their valiant service.

I must emphasise this: we must honour their sacrifices and uphold the freedom and democracy they helped to secure. We must recognise that without their courage and dedication, our nation's journey towards freedom might have remained an unfulfilled dream.

Their commitment to the struggle, their selflessness, and their steadfast spirit should continue to inspire us as we march forward on the path of building a better South Africa.

Their actions of bravery should serve as a light of hope, leading us through the challenging moments in our country.

Moreover, their actions should be an inspiration to never give up on our quest for a fully free and democratic South Africa.

This should be extended towards the attainment of our priorities, which are to drive inclusive growth and job creation, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living, and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

In conclusion, let the Battle of Lurhwayizo and the unveiling of the Mbulelo Ngono Bust be a reminder of where we come from as a country as we face the current challenges.

May Mbulelo Ngono's memory continue to inspire us, and may his example guide us as we forge ahead on the path toward a brighter future for our nation and all who call it home.

Let us all strive to carry forward their legacy by working together to build a more just, equitable, and inclusive society for all.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates