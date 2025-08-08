Commercial Air Fryer Market Poised for Strong Growth with Shift Toward Healthier and Energy-Efficient Cooking

Commercial Air Fryer Market EIN

Rising demand for healthier, efficient cooking drives commercial air fryer adoption across global foodservice industries.

The market’s growth reflects manufacturers’ focus on efficiency, health trends, and innovation to meet evolving foodservice demands worldwide.” — Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Commercial Air Fryer Market is on track for substantial growth, driven by a clear industry shift toward healthier cooking, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer satisfaction. As the market moves from traditional oil-based frying to air-based technology, manufacturers are finding fresh opportunities to meet evolving foodservice needs while addressing long-term operational challenges.

The industry’s transition is fueled by rising health consciousness, regulatory scrutiny on trans-fat and oil waste, and the demand for faster, consistent cooking results. Commercial air fryers offer a solution by delivering crisp, flavorful food with little to no oil, supporting operators in restaurants, hotels, catering services, and food trucks as they adapt to modern consumer expectations.

Key Growth Drivers

Manufacturers are benefiting from a surge in demand for digital air fryers, which are expected to account for 61.5% of market revenue in 2025. These models offer precise, programmable controls, customizable presets, and user-friendly interfaces—streamlining kitchen workflows and ensuring repeatable, high-quality results.

In the 1500–1800 watt range, appliances strike the optimal balance between energy efficiency and cooking performance. This segment, projected to hold 38.0% of market revenue in 2025, meets high-volume demands without driving up energy costs—a critical factor for operators managing tight margins.

Affordability remains a competitive advantage, with the USD 100–200 price range expected to capture 35.5% of revenue in 2025. This range allows small and medium-sized businesses to access professional-grade equipment without large capital outlays.

Innovations Reshaping the Market

Modern commercial air fryers now accommodate higher capacities, pre-programmed settings for diverse menus, and dual cooking chambers for preparing two dishes simultaneously. The integration of air fryer/toaster oven combinations expands cooking versatility, offering options like pizza, roasting, and defrosting in a single unit.

Technological advancements are enabling faster cook times, improved heat distribution, and enhanced energy efficiency—factors that directly boost customer satisfaction in high-pressure environments such as cafés, catering operations, and concession stands.

Manufacturers are also targeting smaller businesses with compact, affordable models tailored to tight kitchen spaces and mobile operations like food trucks.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the industry faces hurdles, including the proliferation of counterfeit products, which undermines brand reputation and erodes consumer confidence, particularly in online sales. Additionally, concerns over long-term safety of certain plastic-coated components, coupled with the need for skilled operators, remain obstacles for adoption in some segments.

Price sensitivity also plays a role, especially among small operators who face additional costs for accessories and maintenance.

Regional Opportunities

- USA: Leading the North American market with nearly 19.8% share forecast for 2035, driven by health awareness, obesity reduction efforts, and adoption of smart kitchen technology in the HORECA sector.

- Germany: Second-largest European market share (8.4% in 2035), propelled by investments, innovative product launches, and the shift from traditional fryers to multifunctional air fryers.

- Japan: Health-conscious consumers and an expanding foodservice sector are boosting demand for larger capacity and advanced air fryer models.

- Australia: Growing sports and fitness culture, combined with expanding fast-food and café sectors, is creating fertile ground for new entrants and collaborative ventures.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with established players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Breville Group Limited, Groupe SEB, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Cuisinart Corporation, Meyer Manufacturing, GoWISE USA, NuWave LLC, and De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l leveraging their global reach and product innovation.

Notable launches include Xiaomi’s Smart Air Fryer with voice control and multi-functional capabilities, and QNC’s GF5 RAF model, designed for high-volume cooking in hospitals, schools, and stadiums. Start-ups like Sweden’s LightFry are also making waves with their commitment to sustainable, oil-free cooking solutions.

Outlook for Manufacturers

With a forecast CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2035, the commercial air fryer market presents clear opportunities for manufacturers that can combine health-focused innovation, operational efficiency, and durability. By addressing counterfeit risks, maintaining product affordability, and aligning with sustainability goals, producers can position themselves as key partners in the foodservice industry’s next growth phase.

