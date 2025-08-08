Public Works and Infrastructure on Technical MinMec resolution to lobby for centralisation of infrastructure budgets

The move will allow other government departments to concentrate on their core constitutional mandate

The Technical Meeting of Public Works and Infrastructure, Chaired by the Director-General, Sifiso Mdakane which also involves provincial Heads of Departments from Provinces, held in East London in the Eastern Cape, has resolved to advocate for the consolidation of infrastructure budgets into the broader Public Works and Infrastructure departments nationally and in provinces.

The Technical MinMec conducted assessment on the role the public works and infrastructure sector is making in delivering on the priorities of the 7th administration such as inclusive growth and job creation, Poverty reduction and reducing the Cost of Living, Building a Capable, Ethical and Developmental State.

The DPWI under Minister Dean Macpherson has set an ambitious plan to transforming the country into a hive of construction activity to drive economic recovery, job creation and scale up service delivery.

In addition to this, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announced during the Budget Speech that government will invest approximately R1 trillion in infrastructure over the medium term.

The Technical MinMec has resolved to lobby for Infrastructure budget to be centralised in the infrastructure implementing agent of the State which is the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Nationally and in provinces. A task team composed of technical experts from all provinces has been assembled to develop terms of reference on this approach to be presented at the upcoming gathering of Public Works and Infrastructure political heavyweights to be held in September 2025.

The Technical MinMec believes this will be a game changer in improving service delivery and the performance of the state. Amplifying this point Public Works and a infrastructure Director-General, Sifiso Mdakane said, “As an example by centralizing infrastructure budgeting, departments such as Education can refocus their energies and efforts on their core competencies which is —delivering quality education, developing curricula, and enhancing learner outcomes—without being burdened by infrastructure-related responsibilities. This separation will allow infrastructure agencies who have the specialize technical capability to expedite the development of necessary facilities, ensuring that educational institutions are adequately supported with the physical resources they need”.

The Technical MinMec believes this initiative underscores the commitment to improving service delivery through focused resource allocation and effective inter-departmental collaboration. The Technical MinMec further resolved to do its part to expedite delivery on the ground by ensuring that communities experience increase in construction projects, clients departments receive improvements in assets care, maintenance and management, and that public assets are used for public good. The sector will deploy the use of Artificial Intelligence technology to monitor and preserve state infrastructure assets.

