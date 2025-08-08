Unico by Mauro di Girolamo and Tommaso Marzolini Wins Bronze in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Unico

Innovative Wine Accessory Recognized for Exceptional Design and Functionality in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Unico , a multifunctional wine stopper designed by Mauro di Girolamo and Tommaso Marzolini , as the Bronze winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Unico's innovative design within the kitchenware industry.Unico's groundbreaking design aligns perfectly with the current trends and needs of the kitchenware industry, offering a versatile solution that enhances the wine serving and tasting experience. By integrating multiple functions into a single, elegantly designed accessory, Unico provides practical benefits for wine enthusiasts, industry professionals, and kitchenware manufacturers alike, setting a new standard for innovation and user-centric design.What sets Unico apart is its unique combination of six essential features: a drip-free pourer, flow reducer, instant wine aerator, Easy Open system for effortless bottle opening and closing, Safety Stop to prevent accidental spills, and a smart stand with integrated NFC technology for accessing exclusive wine-related content. These carefully crafted elements work together seamlessly to elevate the functionality and aesthetics of the traditional wine stopper.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category serves as a testament to Mauro di Girolamo and Tommaso Marzolini's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue their pursuit of innovative solutions that enhance the user experience and contribute to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Unico was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Mauro Di Girolamo, who served as the strategic consultant, and Tommaso Marzolini, the founder of Exceed Lab, the independent design-driven company behind the project.Interested parties may learn more about Unico and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Mauro di Girolamo and Tommaso MarzoliniMauro di Girolamo and Tommaso Marzolini are the creative minds behind Unico, the award-winning multifunctional wine stopper. Mauro di Girolamo serves as a strategic consultant, while Tommaso Marzolini is the founder of Exceed Lab, an independent design-driven company based in Italy. Together, they explore the intersection of functionality, user experience, and material experimentation to develop innovative products that enhance everyday life.About Pour DifferentPour Different is a project by Exceed Lab that aims to revolutionize the concept of wine service through cutting-edge design and innovation. By merging advanced technology with the rich traditions of wine culture, Pour Different creates accessories and tools that elevate the wine tasting experience. The project embraces a multidisciplinary approach, combining engineering, digital fabrication, and high-quality materials to develop products that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, while prioritizing sustainability.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, and user-friendliness. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights the skill and dedication of designers who create products that positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from designers, companies, and brands worldwide. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating participants to develop innovative solutions that benefit society. Winning entries are selected by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.