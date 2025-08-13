Oil Condition Monitoring Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Oil Condition Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Oil Condition Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Oil Condition Monitoring Market Be By 2025?

The market size for oil condition monitoring has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. The market is poised to escalate from a value of $1.42 billion in 2024 to around $1.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The increase during the historical phase can be linked to concerns around asset reliability, strict quality and safety regulations, adoption of preventive maintenance procedures, complex apparatus used in oil & gas industry, heightened focus on energy effectiveness, cognizance about environmental effects, and a growing urge for uninterrupted functioning.

There is an anticipation for a robust expansion in the oil condition monitoring market in the consequent few years, with projections indicating a rise to $2.06 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This surge in the coming years is characterized by various factors such as the need for remote surveillance solutions, the emphasis on preventative maintenance plans, the development of wind and solar power, the changing regulatory environment, and an increase in the requirement for condition-oriented surveillance. Key trends during this projection span are focusing on real-time tracking, wireless sensor networks, oil quality monitoring, remote oil sampling and assessment, cloud-oriented tracking platforms, and strategic alliances and collaborations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Oil Condition Monitoring Market Landscape?

The advancement of the automobile sector is set to fuel the expansion of the oil condition monitoring market. This sector encompasses companies and operations focused on the manufacture of motor vehicles, predominantly their engines and bodies. The oil condition monitoring process supports this industry by observing, quantifying, and interpreting changes in oil and fuel lubricants for their chemical composition and impurities, as well as monitoring the deterioration of oil quality. For instance, in March 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, an automotive industry organization based in Belgium, reported that the EU car marketplace saw an aggressive growth of 13.9% in 2023, relative to 2022, reaching a volume of 10.5 million units. Hence, the surge in the automobile sector is catalyzing the growth of the oil condition monitoring market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Oil Condition Monitoring Market?

Major players in the Oil Condition Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Bureau Veritas Group

• General Electric Company

• British Petroleum Company PLC

• Chevron Corporation

• Baker Hughes Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Fluid Life Corporation

• Insight Services Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Oil Condition Monitoring Industry?

The trend of technological progress is significantly noticeable in the oil condition monitoring industry. A large number of companies involved in oil condition monitoring are seeking to introduce revolutionary products, loaded with advanced technology to enhance their market presence. For example, UK-based manufacturing firm Tan Delta Systems PLC, revealed its new product, the SENSE-2 k, in December 2023. This latest offering leverages high-tech sensors and technology to deliver real-time data regarding lubricants' health and quality, thereby making it easier to fine-tune maintenance schedules and boost machinery dependability. By constantly examining essential parameters, the SENSE-2K aids in planning predictive maintenance, minimizes operational interruptions, and prolongs the service life of equipment in various sectors.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market

The oil condition monitoringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Turbines, Compressors, Engines, Gear Systems, Hydraulic Systems

2) By Sampling: On Site, Off Site

3) By End User: Transportation, Oil And Gas, Mining, Energy And Power

Subsegments:

1) By Turbines: Gas Turbines, Steam Turbines

2) By Compressors: Centrifugal Compressors, Positive Displacement Compressors

3) By Engines: Internal Combustion Engines, Diesel Engines, Gasoline Engines

4) By Gear Systems: Gearboxes, Drive Systems

5) By Hydraulic Systems: Hydraulic Pumps, Hydraulic Motors, Hydraulic Cylinders

Oil Condition Monitoring Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the oil condition monitoring market globally. The market report for 2025 predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid expansion. Besides these two regions, the report also covers Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for the oil condition monitoring market.

