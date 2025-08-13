Avionics Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $120.72 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Avionics Market Through 2025?

The size of the avionics market has experienced robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $84.35 billion in 2024 to $90.5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The historical growth has been fueled by an upsurge in economic growth, heightened demand for commercial aircraft, an expansion in the aerospace and defense industry, strict environmental regulations, and advancements in military modernization.

In the coming years, the avionics market is anticipated to experience robust growth. The market's size is projected to reach $120.72 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include digital transformation, increased consumer disposable income, investment in the expansion of aircraft fleets, and the rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs). The forecast period will also observe certain trends such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, sophisticated cockpit displays, data analysis and predictive maintenance, remote and autonomous operations, as well as the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Avionics Market?

The avionics market is predicted to experience growth due to the rising demand for new commercial aircraft. Commercial aircraft, which transport either passengers or goods from one location to another, utilize avionics to manage various systems and control electronic systems and equipment. For example, Airbus, a Dutch aerospace company, indicated in February 2022 that there is a need for 17,620 new passenger and freighter aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region. Out of these, 13,660 are required in the smaller category, while the medium and large categories need 2,470 and 1,490 aircraft respectively. Therefore, this increasing requirement for new commercial aircraft is fuelling the demand in the avionics market.

Which Players Dominate The Avionics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Avionics Global Market Report 2025 include:

- Safran SA

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Thales Group

- L-3 Avionics Systems

- Raytheon Technologies Ltd.

- GE Aviation Inc.

- BAE Systems plc

- Meggitt plc

- Rockwell Collins Inc.

- Panasonic Avionics Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Avionics Market?

Technological advancements have risen as a primary trend influencing the avionics market. Main enterprises functioning in the avionics industry are strategizing on fresh innovations to reinforce their market stand. As an illustration, in March 2022, Genesys Aero Systems, a firm based in the US that produces flight systems, autopilot mechanisms, and avionics elements, introduced HeliSAS, a helicopter autopilot system. This innovative system command over airspeed enabling the pilots to go hands-free for executing cockpit operations. It relies on the stability augmentation technology capable of efficiently regulating the helicopter using sensors, including magnetometers.

Global Avionics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The avionics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets, General Aviation, Helicopters

2) By Sub System: Flight Management and Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical and Emergency, Communication Navigation and Surveillance

3) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Aviation: Air Transport Aircraft, Regional Aircraft

2) By Military Aviation: Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3) By Business Jets: Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Large Jets

4) By General Aviation: Single-Engine Aircraft, Multi-Engine Aircraft, Turboprop Aircraft

5) By Helicopters: Civil Helicopters, Military Helicopters, Commercial Helicopters

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Avionics Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the avionics global market and Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period till 2025. The report comprehensively covers different markets including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

