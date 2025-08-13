Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 11.7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

The size of the aviation and defense cyber security market has seen substantial growth in the recent past. The market size is projected to increase from $83.79 billion in 2024 to a significant $92.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This escalation during the historical period can be credited to a rise in connectivity, threats from nation-states, data compromises, regulatory adherence, and economic expansion.

In the upcoming years, a swift expansion is anticipated in the market size of aviation and defense cyber security. It is predicted to escalate to a value of $144.21 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to an upswing in digitalization, escalation in automation, increased defense budget, and governmental aid. Throughout the predicted period, cloud security, upgraded authentication procedures, threat pursuit and identification, cyber-physical merge, and quantum-resistant cryptography will be the prevailing trends.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

The rise in cyber threats in the aviation industry is set to boost the expansion of the aviation and defense cybersecurity market. With the advent of digital or interconnected airplanes, coupled with the use of the Internet of Things at airports, new dangers and risks of cyber-attacks emerge that can be mitigated with cybersecurity approaches. For instance, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, an Australian cybersecurity body, reported a 13% increase in cybercrime incidents, with 76,000 such reports in 2022, according to data from February 2023. Consequently, the surge in cyber threats in the aviation field is fueling the need for the expansion of the aviation and defense cybersecurity market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

Major players in the Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Thales Group

• Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA)

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Industry?

In the aerospace and defense cyber security market, the emergence of product innovations is the key trend being embraced. Companies playing major roles are concentrate on creating superior products to consolidate their standing in this market. Take for example BAE Systems, a UK-established aerospace, defense, and security company that announced the release of its product update, the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a top-grade maintenance tool that significantly reduces the exposure of F-16 aircraft to cyber threats. This latest version of the product contains cyber-hardened aircraft mission functions with an accessible system layout that cuts down on the costs of lifecycle maintenance. This Viper MLV II not only ensures the crucial capability of uploading and verifying software on the aircraft, it also caters to loading mission data files, downloading flight and fault data, incorporating third-party software applications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Report?

The aviation and defense cyber security market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premise

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Network Security Solutions, Endpoint Security Solutions, Application Security Solutions, Cloud Security Solutions, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions, Threat Intelligence Solutions

2) By Service: Managed Security Services, Consulting Services, Incident Response Services, Security Training and Awareness Services, Compliance and Risk Management Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

In the Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the previous year of 2024. It is forecasted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most significant growth rate in the future. The report comprehensively covers a range of regions encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, along with the Middle East and Africa.

