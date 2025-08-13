Refined Petroleum Products Market to Reach US $3715.99 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Refined Petroleum Products Market?

The market size for refined petroleum products has seen consistent growth in the past few years. The value is projected to increase from $3015.6 billion in 2024 to $3128.22 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Factors contributing to this uptick during the historic period includes robust economic expansion in developing markets, a rise in the number of vehicles in use, a surge in demand from final consumers, and population growth.

The market size of refined petroleum products is anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $3715.99 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The surge during the predicted period can be credited to elevating urbanization, swelling call for crude oil and gas, and a rise in electricity demand. Key trends for the forecast period comprise emphasizing new facility expansions and enhancing their production capabilities, product innovations, augmenting investments, and merger and acquisition activities.

Download a free sample of the refined petroleum products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2903&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Growth?

To diminish the levels of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, more and more refineries are opting for Carbon Capture and Storage techniques. These involve capturing CO2 right at the source of emission and relocating it to a different storage area where it's closely monitored and measured. In effect, this method keeps CO2 out of the atmosphere and lowers emission levels. For example, the fully integrated CCS project, Quest, a combined venture of Shell, Canada Energy, and Chevron, captures CO2 originated from refineries and prevents its release into the atmosphere by stowing it away in underground formations. There are about 15 large scale projects worldwide and 7 projects under construction that have the potential to capture approximately 40 million tones of CO2 annually, demonstrating the efficiency of CCS technology in reducing carbon emissions. Major companies like ExxonMobil, Port Arthur Refinery, Baytown Refinery, RasTanura Refinery, and Garyville Refinery have adopted this technique.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Refined Petroleum Products Market?

Major players in the Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Saudi Aramco

• Exxon Mobil

• Chevron

• Valero Energy Corp

• Marathon Petroleum Corporation

• Total SA

• PJSC Lukoil

• BP Plc

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Refined Petroleum Products Market?

Companies are beginning to implement gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology in an effort to reduce pollution levels. GTL technology is a process that converts natural gas into high-quality liquid products like transportation fuels, motor oils, naphtha, diesel, and waxes. This alternative to traditional crude oil is appealing due to natural gas's properties as a cleaner burning fossil fuel that is plentiful, adaptable, and cost-effective. The by-products of GTL technology, which are free of color and odor and have minimal impurities, can be used to make plastics, detergents, and cosmetics. Companies such as Shell, Chevron, and PetroSA have already started utilizing this technology to produce transportation fuels, oils, and other products.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Refined Petroleum Products Market Report?

The refined petroleum productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Diesel, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Kerosene, Other Refined Petroleum Products

2) By Fraction: Light Distillates, Middle Distillates, Heavy Oils

3) By Refinery Type: Integrated Refined Petroleum Product, Non-Integrated Refined Petroleum Product

4) By Application: Fuel, Chemical, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Diesel: Automotive Diesel, Marine Diesel, Industrial Diesel

2) By Gasoline: Regular Gasoline, Premium Gasoline, Ethanol-Blended Gasoline

3) By Fuel Oil: No. 1 Fuel Oil, No. 2 Fuel Oil, No. 4 Fuel Oil, No. 6 Fuel Oil

4) By Kerosene: Jet Fuel, Heating Kerosene, Lamp Kerosene

5) By Other Refined Petroleum Products: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Naphtha, Asphalt, Petrochemical Feedstocks

View the full refined petroleum products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refined-petroleum-products-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Refined Petroleum Products Industry?

In the Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2025, the largest region for the specified year was Asia-Pacific, with projected growth continuing to rise. The second largest was Western Europe in the global petroleum products market. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Refined Petroleum Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refinery-catalyst-global-market-report

Refinery And Petrochemical Filtration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refinery-and-petrochemical-filtration-global-market-report

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refined-petroleum-products-pipeline-transport-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.