Process Oil Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company’s Process Oil Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Process Oil Market Size And Growth?

The dimension of the process oil market has consistently expanded over the recent years. Projected to augment from a market worth of $5.46 billion in 2024 to $5.72 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This enlargement during the past era can be ascribed to factors like industrial development, the rise of the automobile industry, construction surge, and globalization.

The market size of process oil is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $7.02 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The predicted growth during this period is influenced by factors such as developing economies, environmental policies, advancements in the automotive sector, and construction and infrastructure development. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include technological progress, transition towards utilizing bio-based process oils, and a heightened focus on specialty process oils.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Process Oil Market?

The process oil market is anticipated to expand in line with the growth of the automotive industry. This industry, which carries out the design, manufacturing, and retailing of motor vehicles, significantly contributes to the use of process oils. These oils, compatible with most rubber polymers, are primarily used in the production of automotive tires, tread rubber, conveyor belts, automobile components, and floor mats. As an example, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, based in Belgium, reported that in 2022, 85.4 million vehicles were manufactured globally, marking a 5.7% increase from 2021. As a result, the automotive industry's expansion is fueling the process oil market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Process Oil Market?

Major players in the Process Oil Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Shell plc

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• TotalEnergies SE

• Indian Oil Corporation Limited

• National Petroleum Limited(PETRONAS)

• Repsol S. A

• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

• Orlen Unipetrol

• Panama Petrochem Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Process Oil Market?

Key players in the process oil market are stepping up innovation in product development by offering advanced solutions like high-octane gasoline. This type of fuel, known to boost engine performance and bolster fuel efficiency, also adheres to heightened environmental regulations. High-octane petrol is specifically made for use in internal combustion engines, especially vehicles. To illustrate, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a petroleum refining entity based in India, unveiled STORM-X in July 2024. This is a high-octane petrol specially developed for race cars. The fuel is designed to heighten motorsport performance, tailoring to the needs of racing enthusiasts and teams.

How Is The Process Oil Market Segmented?

The process oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Naphthenic, Paraffinic, Non-Carcinogenic, Aromatic

2) By Function: Extender Oil, Plasticizer, Solvent, Defoamer, Other Functions

3) By Application: Rubber Processing, Adhesives And Sealants, Consumer Products, Paints And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Naphthenic: Naphthenic Base Oils, Naphthenic Process Oils

2) By Paraffinic: Paraffinic Base Oils, Paraffinic Process Oils

3) By Non-Carcinogenic: Non-Carcinogenic Base Oils, Non-Carcinogenic Process Oils

4) By Aromatic: Aromatic Base Oils, Aromatic Process Oils

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Process Oil Market?

The Process Oil Global Market Report 2025 identifies Asia-Pacific as the dominant region for the said year and anticipates the fastest growth in the same region during the forecast period. The footprints of this market report cover regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

