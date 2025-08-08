The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bioadhesives Market CAGR to be at 11.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $9.4 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

It will grow to $9.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Bioadhesives Market?

In recent years, the bioadhesives market has experienced swift expansion. The market, which stood at $5.58 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $6.15 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This substantial growth during the historic period can be tied to a surge in environmental consciousness, stringent regulatory measures, growing consumer preference for biodegradable products, health and safety considerations, as well as expansion in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

In the coming years, the bioadhesives market is anticipated to experience impressive growth, forecasted to reach $9.41 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rising investment in renewable resources, expanding packaging sector, a booming construction industry, and general economic growth. Major trends expected in this period include advancements in natural and bioengineered polymers, the incorporation of 3D printing, development in nano-bioadhesives, alongside increased partnerships and collaborations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Bioadhesives Market?

The bioadhesives market is experiencing significant growth, largely credited to the imposition of governmental regulations and policies aimed at curbing environmental pollution. Governmental bodies have become increasingly wary of pollution's detrimental impacts on public health and the overall environment, leading to intensified efforts to regulate air pollution. This has, in turn, boosted the demand for bio-based materials such as bioadhesives. For example, the government of the United Kingdom announced in March 2022 its plan to integrate additional objectives into the Environment Act of 2021. These include a statutorily mandated goal to lower fine particulate matter (PM2.5) to 10 micrograms per cubic meter (g/m3) by 2040. The newly established targets entail a 35% reduction in population exposure to PM2.5 by 2040, relative to the 2018 levels, focusing on water, air quality, and biodiversity. This demonstrates how governmental regulations and policies, aimed at mitigating environmental pollution, are likely to stimulate the expansion of the bioadhesives market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Bioadhesives Market?

Major players in the Bioadhesives include:

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• 3M Company

• BASF SE

• Arkema S.A.

• Jowat SE

• Adhesive Technologies LLC

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Ecological Adhesives LLC

• Bioadhesive Alliance Inc.

• Sappi Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bioadhesives Industry?

Strategic alliances and joint ventures are becoming increasingly prominent in the bioadhesives market. Prominent industry players are leveraging these collaborations to solidify their market positions. For instance, Axio Biosolutions, hailing from India, introduced Ax-Surgi Surgical Hemostat in March 2023. This non-absorbable medical equipment is specifically formulated to manage extreme blood loss in both surgical and traumatic circumstances. The key component of this product is a chitosan-based biopolymer, employing bioadhesive mechanisms to bind to the bleeding site effectively stopping blood flow. Ax-Surgi is especially adept at handling severe internal hemorrhaging (Class III and Class IV) along with surgical and traumatic injuries. With the recent clearance from the US FDA 510(k), Ax-Surgi has become the pioneer in chitosan-based hemostats designed to control grave surgical hemorrhaging.

What Segments Are Covered In The Bioadhesives Market Report?

The bioadhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Plant-Based, Animal-Based

2) By Production Methods: Direct Chemical Synthesis, Bacteria And Yeast Fermentation, Natural Organisms Farming

3) By Industry: Packaging Industries, Paper And Pulp Industries, Construction Industry, Personal Care, Healthcare, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Plant-Based Adhesives: Starch-Based Adhesives, Cellulose-Based Adhesives, Soy-Based Adhesives, Lignin-Based Adhesives

2) By Animal-Based Adhesives: Gelatin-Based Adhesives, Casein-Based Adhesives, Collagen-Based Adhesives, Hides and Tallow-Based Adhesives

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Bioadhesives Market?

In 2024, Europe dominated the bioadhesives market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most accelerated growth in the future. The report on the bioadhesives market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

