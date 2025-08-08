Pipeline Network Market Expanding With $12.91 Billion at 5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Pipeline Network Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the size of the pipeline network market has seen a robust growth. It is predicted to increase from a $10.04 billion mark in 2024 reaching to $10.6 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The significant growth noticed in the historical period is the result of improvement in infrastructure, economic development, technological progress, changes in regulations, and energy demand.

Expectations indicate that the pipeline network market will experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market is estimated to reach a value of $12.91 billion, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The projected growth during this period can be linked to factors such as sustainability initiatives, geopolitical considerations, market liberalisation, digital advancement, and the integration of renewable energy. Key trends foreseen during this period encompass a shift towards renewable energy usage, an escalated uptake of intelligent pipeline technologies, the development of infrastructure for natural gas, the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with an increased emphasis on pipeline safety and security.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Pipeline Network Market?

The escalation in oil production is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the pipeline network market in the future. Oil production generally pertains to the removal or pumping of crude oil from subterranean reserves or oil wells. Due to mounting global energy consumption and geopolitical factors, oil production is on the upswing, the goal being to answer the escalating demand for fuel and petrochemicals and in turn, aid economic growth and secure energy supplies. Pipeline networks play a pivotal role in oil production. They transport crude oil effectively from extraction points to refineries and distribution hubs, guaranteeing a cost-efficient and trustworthy supply chain. For instance, The Energy Information Administration, a United States government agency, reported in May 2023 that U.S. crude oil production saw a growth of 5.6% in 2022. This represents a rise of 0.6 million barrels per day (b/d) compared to the earlier year, averaging 11.9 million b/d. New Mexico witnessed the most considerable surge in crude oil production, setting a state record with a 0.3 million b/d increase to 1.6 million b/d in 2022. Hence, the burgeoning oil production is propelling the growth of the pipeline network market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pipeline Network Market?

Major players in the Pipeline Network Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Enbridge Inc.

• The Williams Companies Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Pipeline Network Industry?

Numerous leading entities in the pipeline network market are giving priority to devising creative solutions like Zero Emission Electro-Hydraulic Actuator (EHA) to support environmental sustainability, enhance operational effectiveness, and comply with rigorous regulations regarding emissions reduction. The Zero Emission Electro-Hydraulic Actuator (EHA) solution is a revolutionary actuator system specifically built to manipulate hydraulic systems without generating direct emissions, in line with eco-friendly and sustainable activities. For instance, Automation Technology, Inc. (ATI), a US enterprise that dominates in inventing prolific automation solutions for the oil and gas field, introduced a Zero Emission Electro-Hydraulic actuator in August 2023. The solution was explicitly crafted to eradicate carbon footprints associated with pipeline operations. This trailblazing system is autonomous including a feature that integrates power directly with the actuator in two variants - spring-return and double-acting configurations. This progress has been initiated to back industry's shift towards environmentally friendly operations and adherence to environmental regulations. The actuator is designed for high levels of thrust and torque, promising swift and accurate valve control and assures safety through fail-safe procedures.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pipeline Network Market Segments

The pipeline networkmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Solution, Operation Management And Control, Surveillance And Security, Communication System, Pipeline Geographic Information System (GIS) software, Services, Consulting, Integration and deployment, Training, Other Offerings

2) By Content: Gas Pipeline, Liquid Pipeline

3) By Applications: Pipeline Monitoring, Pipeline Operation Optimization

4) By End-User Industry: Crude And Refined Petroleum, Water And Wastewater, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Pipeline Monitoring Solutions, Pipeline Management Solutions, Pipeline Integrity Solutions

2) By Operation Management and Control: Flow Management, Pressure and Temperature Control, Leak Detection and Prevention

3) By Surveillance and Security: Video Surveillance Systems, Intrusion Detection Systems, Pipeline Security Sensors, Access Control Systems

4) By Communication System: Data Communication Solutions, Wireless Communication Systems, Remote Monitoring Communication, Satellite Communication Systems

5) By Pipeline Geographic Information System (GIS) Software: GIS Data Management, Pipeline Route Planning and Mapping, GIS for Pipeline Monitoring

6) By Services: Maintenance Services, Inspection and Testing Services, Emergency Response Services

7) By Consulting: Pipeline Network Design Consulting, Regulatory and Compliance Consulting, Feasibility and Risk Assessment Consulting

8) By Integration and Deployment: System Integration Services, Deployment of Pipeline Management Systems, Installation of Monitoring and Control Systems

9) By Training: Technical Training, Operator and Maintenance Staff Training, Regulatory and Compliance Training

10) By Other Offerings: Custom Solutions, Performance Optimization, Software as a Service (SaaS)

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pipeline Network Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the pipeline network market as the largest region and it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The Global Market Report 2025 for the pipeline network includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

