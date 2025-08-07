H.R. 2633, U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025

H.R. 2633 would require the Administration to determine whether South Africa has undermined U.S. national security or foreign policy interests and to comprehensively review the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa. The bill would require the Administration to report to the Congress on its findings. Lastly, it would require the Administration to report to the Congress on government officials and political leaders in South Africa who could be sanctioned for corruption and human rights abuses under existing authorities.

If the enactment of H.R. 2633 leads the Administration to broaden existing sanctions for corruption or violations of human rights, more people would be denied visas by the Department of State, resulting in an insignificant decrease in revenues from fees. Although most visa fees are retained by the Department of State and spent, some collections are deposited into the Treasury as revenues. Denying foreign nationals entry into the United States also would reduce direct spending on federal benefits (emergency Medicaid or federal subsidies for health insurance, for example) for which those people might otherwise be eligible.

Imposing sanctions could block transactions involving certain assets either in the United States or under the control of people or entities in the United States. Any person or entity violating those prohibitions would be subject to civil or criminal monetary penalties. Such penalties are recorded as revenues, and a portion can be spent without further appropriation.

On the basis of data about similar sanctions, CBO estimates any additional sanctions imposed as a result of the bill would affect a small number of people. Thus, enacting H.R. 2633 would have insignificant effects on revenues and direct spending, and would, on net, reduce deficits by insignificant amounts over the 2025-2035 period.

Based on the cost of activities and reports similar to those required by H.R. 2633, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.