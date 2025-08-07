Submit Release
H.R. 659, Veterans Law Judge Experience Act of 2025

H.R. 659 would require the Chairman of the Board of Veterans Appeals (Board) to prioritize people with at least three years of relevant experience working in veterans’ law when recommending new Board members to the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Board is a component of VA that hears appeals on matters affecting VA benefits. The bill might affect the composition of the Board’s members but would not change the number of members or their compensation. As a result, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 659 would not affect the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

