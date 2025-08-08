Amendments to the UK EMIR Trade Repository reporting requirements – August 2025

1: Introduction

This policy statement (PS) provides a summary of the feedback received to the consultation paper (CP) regarding our proposed amendments to the UK EMIR Trade Repository reporting requirements. It also sets out our response to the feedback and the finalised rules (Appendix 1).

Under Article 9 of UK EMIR, the Bank of England (the Bank) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (together, ‘the Authorities’) share supervisory responsibilities for the derivatives reporting obligation. The Bank is responsible for the framework for derivatives reporting as it applies to central counterparties (CCPs). The FCA is responsible for the reporting framework for all other counterparties. Any subsequent references to ‘we, ‘us’ and ‘our’ in this PS should be read in this context and based on this split of responsibilities.

1.1: Background

Following the completion of the implementation of UK EMIR Refit in March 2025, in the light of feedback from industry, we consulted on two proposed amendments to the Bank Standards Instrument: The Technical Standards (EMIR Reporting and Data Quality and Miscellaneous Amendments) Instrument 2023 to provide greater clarity to the requirements, and to minimise workarounds for reporting entities.

In developing the proposals, the Bank considered its objective to protect and enhance the financial stability of the UK, its statutory obligations, and other relevant considerations, including the Bank’s considerations on the costs and benefits of the proposals. The Bank considers that its approach would not place an undue burden on firms and that the approach is aligned with the Bank’s financial stability objective.

The Authorities have considered the responses made during their consultation and are publishing feedback to those responses in this PS.

1.2: Who this affects

This PS will primarily affect:

counterparties in scope of the reporting requirements under UK EMIR;

Trade Repositories (TRs) registered, or recognised, under UK EMIR; and

third-party service providers who offer reporting services to counterparties subject to UK reporting under UK EMIR.

This PS may also be of interest to trade associations, law firms and consultancy firms.

1.3: Summary of responses

We received ten responses to the consultation. Respondents included reporting counterparties, trade repositories, trade associations, trading venues and central counterparties (see Appendix 2).

All respondents supported the substance of the proposed changes. However, feedback was split regarding the implementation date. While seven respondents supported the proposed implementation date of 1 December 2025, three respondents – all of them trade repositories – requested a longer implementation period.

1.4: Changes to proposed amendments

The implementation date of our final rules has been changed to 26 January 2026 in response to feedback. The other elements in our original proposals are largely unchanged. The minor changes relate to validation rules and are set out in section 2.4.

1.5: Implementation

The Bank is amending the Bank Standards Instrument: The Technical Standards (EMIR Reporting and Data Quality and Miscellaneous Amendments) Instrument 2023 using the Bank’s powers under Article 9 of UK EMIR and under section 138P of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

The Bank has consulted with both the FCA and the PRA pursuant to Section 138P(4) of FSMA ahead of making the standards instrument.

The Bank has also sought and received approval from HM Treasury to make the standards instrument.

The final standards instrument in the appendix has now been made. The amendments come into force on 26 January 2026.

We have published alongside this PS the final Validation Rules (applicable from 26 January 2026) and XML reporting schemas: Incoming messages to TRs and Outgoing messages from TRs (applicable from 26 January 2026) to support industry implementation.