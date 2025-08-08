The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Coatings Market Expanding With $33.29 Billion at 9.3% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $33.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Coatings Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of automotive coatings has significantly expanded over the past few years. Forecasts predict an increase from $21.85 billion in 2024 to $23.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The previous growth can be associated with the expansion of the automotive industry, environmental guidelines, customer choices, demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the aftermarket, and the global proliferation of the automobile trade.

The market size for automotive coatings is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $33.29 billion by 2029 with a 9.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as the electrification of vehicles, the emergence of autonomous vehicles, economic growth in the market, increased urbanization, and heightened disposable income. Upcoming trends during the forecast period include the adoption of waterborne coatings, enhanced color customisation possibilities, self-healing coatings, antimicrobial coatings, and uv-cured coatings.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Coatings Market?

The automotive coatings market is significantly expanding, largely driven by the surging demand for lightweight vehicles. The enforcement of stringent emission standards and the rising necessity for fuel consumption reduction have bolstered the need for such vehicles. Coatings of various types are applied to the surfaces of lightweight vehicles, serving both protective and aesthetic roles. These automotive coatings serve a dual purpose of protecting the vehicle surface against corrosion and reducing the overall vehicle weight. In August 2024, the Federal Reserve Economic Data, a US government organization, reported that sales of lightweight vehicles, including automobiles and light trucks, escalated to 15.002 million units in January 2024. This figure was a notable increase from the 13.431 million units sold in January 2023, marking approximately a 11.7% year-over-year growth. Hence, the growing demand for lightweight vehicles is anticipated to further stimulate the expansion of the automotive coatings market in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Coatings Market?

Major players in the Automotive Coatings include:

• The Valspar Corporation

• Solvay SA

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company

• Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd.

• Korea Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

• Arkema SA

• Eastman Chemical Co.

• Clariant AG

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Coatings Industry?

The trend of companies establishing strategic alliances is becoming increasingly noticeable in the automotive coatings market. Firms in this sector are collaborating extensively to create breakthrough products and technologies. An example of such collaboration occurred in March 2023 when AkzoNobel N.V., a Dutch company specializing in paints and coatings, formed a strategic alliance with a leading automobile manufacturer to develop state-of-the-art coatings for electric vehicles.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Coatings Market Segments

The automotive coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Coat Type: Clearcoat, Basecoat, E-Coat, Primer

2) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic

3) By Technology: Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder coatings, UV-Cured Coatings

4) By Substrate: Metal, Plastics

5) By End-Use: Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial OEM, Automotive Refinish

Subsegments:

1) By Clearcoat: Urethane Clearcoat, Acrylic Clearcoat, Polyester Clearcoat

2) By Basecoat: Metallic Basecoat, Solid Basecoat, Pearlescent Basecoat

3) By E-Coat: Cataphoretic Coating (Cationic), Anionic Electrocoating

4) By Primer: Epoxy Primer, Urethane Primer, Wash Primer, High-Performance Primer

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Coatings Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive coatings market and it is anticipated to register the swiftest growth in the forecasted timeframe. The market report provides insights for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

