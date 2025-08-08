The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wheat Protein Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $5.0 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market In 2025?

The size of the wheat protein market has seen a significant growth in the recent past. The market is set to expand from its $3.48 billion size in 2024 to $3.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors such as its traditional usage in food and bakery items, its nutrient-rich and high-protein content, growing consumer demand for protein-filled food items, the rise in meat substitutes and vegetarian diets, and the broadening of the food processing and bakery industries can all be credited for this growth seen in the historical period.

In the forthcoming years, the wheat protein market is anticipated to experience significant growth, projected to reach a value of ""$5 billion by 2029 with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this estimated increase during the forecasted period include heightened focus on natural and clean-label ingredients, a growing market for gluten-free and allergen-free products, continuous research and development efforts to improve functional properties, sustainability in sourcing and production practices, and rising demand from developing economies. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as improvements in wheat protein extraction technology, development of gluten-free alternatives to wheat protein, incorporation of plant-based protein in snack and convenience food items, utilization of textured wheat protein as a replacement for meat, and use of wheat protein in cosmetics and personal care.

Download a free sample of the wheat protein global market report 2025 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6456&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The rise in the number of vegans is predicted to spur the expansion of the wheat protein market. The term ""vegan population"" refers to those who subscribe to a vegan way of life, refusing all animal-based products, including meat, dairy products, eggs, and frequently honey. The growth in the vegan population can be attributed to a variety of factors, including increased awareness of animal rights, environmental sustainability, and the health benefits of a vegan diet. Wheat protein, with its high protein level, comprehensive amino acid spectrum, and functional characteristics making it suitable for numerous food uses like meat substitutes and baked items, is a perfect fit for vegans. For example, in January 2024, Finder.com LLC, a American personal finance comparison website, conducted a survey on the UK's vegan population, revealing that by early 2024, the number of vegans had risen to 2.5 million, up from 1.1 million in 2023. As a result, the rising vegan population is fuelling the expansion of the wheat protein market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

Major players in the Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Inc.

• Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

• MGP Ingredients Inc.

• Roquette Freres SA

• Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd.

• Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

• Agridient Inc.

• Manildra Group

• Crop Energies

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the wheat protein market are creating innovative products, such as plant-based substitutes, in order to accommodate the increasing demand from customers searching for healthier and more ecologically friendly food choices. For example, in October 2023, Nestlé, a food corporation based in Switzerland, introduced plant-based substitutes. These items are produced using a mix of wheat and pea protein, yielding a product high in protein and low in saturated fat. These products, which are vegan certified, cater to a wide range of dietary requirements. The range includes alternatives to breaded fish fillets, nuggets, and fingers, providing not only substantial nutritional advantages but also a flavour and texture that highly resembles white fish.

What Segments Are Covered In The Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market Report?

The wheat proteinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Gluten, Protein Isolate, Textured Protein, Hydrolyzed Protein, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

4) By Application: Dairy, Bakery and Snacks, Animal Feed, Confectionary, Processed Meat, Nutritional Supplements, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Gluten: Vital Wheat Gluten, Wheat Gluten Flour

2) By Protein Isolate: Isolated Wheat Protein

3) By Textured Protein: Textured Wheat Protein

4) By Hydrolyzed Protein: Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Isolate

5) By Other Product Types: Wheat Protein Concentrates, Wheat Protein Blends

View the full wheat protein global market report 2025 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wheat-protein-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the wheat protein market as the most sizable region. The report predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will display the fastest growth in the future. The wheat protein market report for 2025 covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malted-wheat-flour-global-market-report

Protein Labelings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-labelings-global-market-report

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-expression-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.