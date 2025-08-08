2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival launches magical mark collection activity leading audiences to explore a magical and joyous world

MACAU, August 8 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government and organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival continues to offer a series of exciting events as August unfolds. During the “MICAF, MICAF, Where Are You?” Magical Mark Collection Activity, the little elf “MICAF” scatter mysterious magical marks all around, waiting for adults and children to discover them and uncover abundant treasures. What’s more, the exhibition “The Magic of Lines: Serge Bloch’s Wonderland of Picture Books” is already on display, welcoming residents to immerse themselves in cherished family moments while celebrating the summer holidays together.

The “MICAF, MICAF, Where Are You?” Magical Mark Collection Activity will be held from today until 31 August. Adults and children can obtain a magic mark collection card at the reception of the Macao Cultural Centre during opening hours, where they can also redeem a souvenir after they collect four magical marks from the “magical mark collection points” at the Macau Cultural Centre Lobby and Plaza, Children’s Fun Book House, and •ART Space. The souvenirs are limited and are available while stocks last. In addition, the “Child Fun Upgrade Magic” will be held from 22 to 24 August and from 29 to 31 August. Participants who bring all four magical marks collected from the “MICAF, MICAF, Where Are You?” and acquire an limited upgrade mark at the “MICAF Fun Day” will be eligible to enter the Ultimate Grand Lucky. This draw will be conducted publicly at 9pm on 31 August during the “MICAF Fun Day”. The winner announcements will be posted on the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau Facebook page “IC Art” afterwards.

Jointly organised by IC and MGM, the exhibition “The Magic of Lines: Serge Bloch’s Wonderland of Picture Books”, is currently open to the public at the “•ART Space” of the first-floor terrace of the Macao Cultural Centre (until 7 October) and at the Navy Yard No. 1 and No. 2 of the Barra District (until 14 September). Admission is free. Renowned French illustrator Serge Bloch presents a creative space with magical lines, allowing adults and children to embark on an artistic journey full of imagination, joy and inspiration in three exhibition areas and exploring the wonderful and precious moments in the trifle of life. For details about the exhibition and outreach activities, please visit the Macao Museum of Art website (www.MAM.gov.mo), the MGM website (www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/entertainment/The-Magic-of-Lines-Serge-Bloch-s-Wonderland-of-Picture-Books), or their respective Facebook pages. Moreover, the weekend parties of the “Little MICAF’s Paradise”, co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Sands China Ltd., will continue this weekend at the CCM Plaza, offering of a variety of engaging activities. For more information on the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, please browse www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.