UNITAR and Hiroshima Dragonflies Strengthen Cooperation with a Renewed memorandum of understanding

On 6 August 2025, Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNITAR, and Mr. Nobuyoshi Ura, President of Hiroshima Dragonflies, signed a memorandum of understanding at the UNITAR Hiroshima Office. The renewed memorandum of understanding highlights the following four key thematic areas of work.

Sustainable development Peacebuilding through sports Reduce inequalities Empower vulnerable groups, including women and youth

Sport holds a unique ability to unite people, cultivate empathy, and advance solidarity in pursuit of peace and a sustainable future. Our partnership with the Hiroshima Dragonflies, based in a city that symbolizes resilience, hope and peace, represents an important collaboration toward realizing a more inclusive and sustainable society. I am pleased to reaffirm and strengthen this partnership today, taking an important step forward in accelerating our joint initiatives with renewed purpose and impact.

- Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNITAR

It is an honour to renew the memorandum of understanding with UNITAR. This renewed partnership, grounded in the philosophy of “HIROSHIMA PRIDE,” reflects our belief that our activities—rooted in the pride of Hiroshima—will gain deeper significance in a global context and contribute meaningfully to the promotion of international education and capacity building. Looking ahead, we remain committed to harnessing the unifying power of sport to connect people across communities and to promote the importance of peace, diversity, and mutual understanding. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and cooperation.

- Nobuyoshi Ura, President of Hiroshima Dragonflies