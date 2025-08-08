OSCE Deputy Head of Mission visits Goražde and Foča

GORAŽDE/ FOČA, 7 August 2025 – The Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), Zahid Movlazada, visited Goražde and Foča today to engage with key political and institutional stakeholders, emphasizing the Mission’s continued support for good governance, quality education and regional co-operation throughout the Upper Drina region.

During a meeting with Bosnian-Podrinje Canton Goražde (BPC) Prime Minister Edin Ćulov, the Deputy Head of Mission discussed current developments, challenges, and priorities across BPC.

Deputy Head Movlazada welcomed progress in the ongoing curriculum reform process and planned implementation of the newly developed curricula in September. Commending BCP activities related to adoption of legislation and policy related to the BPC Anti-Corruption Office (ACO), he underscored the importance of operationalizing the ACO, including appointing leadership and recruiting staff.

Curriculum reform efforts were further explored during a discussion with BPC Minister of Education, Youth, Science, Culture and Sport, Adisa Alikadić Herić. The Deputy Head of Mission recognized the Ministry’s crucial role in improving the quality of education for all children through curriculum reform and underlined the need for sustained momentum in fostering inclusive, forward-looking education policies.

With BPC Minister of Justice, Administration and Labor, Nataša Danojlić, Deputy Head Movlazada discussed anti-corruption efforts in BPC. Movlazada commended legislative action taken toward establishing the ACO and underlined the importance of continuing the process to ensure the full and effective functioning of the office.

Deputy Head of Mission Movlazada also met with Goražde Mayor Ernest Imamović to reflect on the achievements of the Upper Drina Regional Initiative (UDRI). This provided an opportunity for Deputy Head Movlazada to understand what makes this initiative possible in strengthening regional co-operation.

The visit also included a stop at the Goražde Center for Culture, where the Deputy Head of Mission viewed the tangible results of Mission’s support, which is expected to contribute to trust-building efforts and cooperation in the field of culture, including the Friendship Festival, and cultural events that strengthens social cohesion in the region.

In the concluding meeting of the visit, Foča Mayor Milan Vukadinović, Foča FBiH Mayor Mujo Sofradžija and Deputy Head Movlazada discussed inter-municipal co-operation as well as progress and challenges within the UDRI.

This visit and constructive meetings with key counterparts underscore the Mission’s continue commitment to supporting inclusive governance, institutional accountability, and constructive co-operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including in regions with complex governance dynamics and significant economic and social potential.