Business Visionary Larry Namer Backs Never Give Up Day’s Global Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful and inspiring show of support, Larry Namer , the billionaire media pioneer and founder of E! Entertainment Television, has officially endorsed Never Give Up Day , the global celebration of perseverance, purpose, and the human spirit — held annually on August 18 A legend in the media industry and current President of Metan Global, Larry Namer’s backing of Never Give Up Day marks a pivotal moment in the growth of this international movement. With a career spanning over five decades, Namer is a true captain of industry — having built and led networks, created culture-defining content, and influenced generations across continents. His support adds powerful credibility and global visibility to the mission of Never Give Up Day.“Never Give Up Day is more than a feel-good celebration,” says Larry Namer.“It’s a call to action — a reminder that resilience is at the core of every success story. I've built a career through vision, risk, reinvention, and perseverance. So backing this movement was not a decision — it was a reflection of what I’ve lived.”While celebrated by millions across over 40 countries, Never Give Up Day gains a transformative new dimension with Namer’s involvement. His endorsement isn’t just symbolic — it reflects what the day truly stands for: the grit it takes to build something lasting, the courage to rise from setbacks, and the power of a mindset that doesn’t quit.“When people like Larry Namer step in, the world takes notice,” says Alain Horroit, Founder of Never Give Up Day.“He is someone who not only built empires but did so through determination and bold vision. Having his voice behind this day doesn’t just inspire — it elevates the entire movement.”Namer’s company, Metan Global, operates across Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Beijing, connecting international brands to media that it develops, produces, or acquires. His expertise sits at the intersection of entertainment, innovation, and global influence — a powerful combination that reflects the expanding potential of Never Give Up Day.“Every meaningful celebration starts with the people,” Namer adds.“But it grows through those who carry it forward — leaders, creators, and visionaries who live the message every day. I’m proud to lend my voice to this movement, because we need more days that remind us: no matter where you are in life, success begins with not giving up.”About Never Give Up DayNever Give Up Day is observed annually on August 18 and has been recognized by cities and organizations in over 40 countries. It is a day to honor the strength behind every comeback, the courage to continue despite the odds, and the resilience that unites people across generations, industries, and backgrounds. The day serves as a platform for individuals, businesses, and communities to share their stories, recognize others, and take bold steps toward their goals — no matter how far they’ve come or how far they still have to go.About Larry NamerLarry Namer is a renowned media entrepreneur, co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, and President of Metan Global, a media and tech company with offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, and Shanghai. For over 50 years, he has shaped the entertainment industry, creating content and media channels that reach and inspire global audiences. As a business leader, investor, and visionary, Namer continues to bridge global markets through storytelling, strategy, and innovation.

