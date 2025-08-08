Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announces outcome of eThekwini’s S34 application for new electricity generation, 8 Aug
The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will be joined by the Mayor of eThekwini, Councillor Vusumuzi Cyril Xaba, in a media briefing for the announcement of the outcome of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality’s Section 34 application on Friday, 8 August 2025.
A Section 34 Ministerial Determination is a crucial mechanism that empowers municipalities to procure new generation capacity to meet specific energy needs and enhance energy security.
Following the media briefing, Minister Ramokgopa will visit the waste-to-energy plant owned by the eThekwini municipality, highlighting the municipality's commitment to innovative and sustainable energy solutions.
Media coverage details
Media briefing
Date: Friday, 8 August 2025
Time: 11:30 - 13:00
Venue: Exco Boardroom, 2nd Floor, Durban City Hall
Site visit to Bisasar Landfill (gas to electricity project)
Date: Friday, 8 August 2025
Time: 13:30- 15:00
Venue: 1 Dhulam Road, Springfield, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Media RSVP: Mluleki Mntungwa on 060 974 1140
Media enquires:
Tsakane Khambane
Cell: 082 084 5566
E-mail: Tsakane.khambane@dmre.gov.za
Mluleki Mntungwa
Cell: 060 974 1140
