Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announces outcome of eThekwini’s S34 application for new electricity generation, 8 Aug

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will be joined by the Mayor of eThekwini, Councillor Vusumuzi Cyril Xaba, in a media briefing for the announcement of the outcome of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality’s Section 34 application on Friday, 8 August 2025.

A Section 34 Ministerial Determination is a crucial mechanism that empowers municipalities to procure new generation capacity to meet specific energy needs and enhance energy security.

Following the media briefing, Minister Ramokgopa will visit the waste-to-energy plant owned by the eThekwini municipality, highlighting the municipality's commitment to innovative and sustainable energy solutions.

Media coverage details

Media briefing

Date: Friday, 8 August 2025

Time: 11:30 - 13:00

Venue: Exco Boardroom, 2nd Floor, Durban City Hall

Site visit to Bisasar Landfill (gas to electricity project)

Date: Friday, 8 August 2025

Time: 13:30- 15:00

Venue: 1 Dhulam Road, Springfield, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Media RSVP: Mluleki Mntungwa on 060 974 1140

Media enquires:

Tsakane Khambane

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.khambane@dmre.gov.za

Mluleki Mntungwa

Cell: 060 974 1140

