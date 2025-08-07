Crop Report for the Period July 29 to August 4, 2025

CANADA, August 7 - Released on August 7, 2025

Crops have rapidly developed due to warm temperatures and dry conditions in many areas across the province over the past week. Early seeded crops are nearing maturity in many areas, and rain would likely not benefit these crops at this stage. Producers are still hoping for rain to help with grain fill in later-seeded crops.

Isolated thunderstorms brought significant rainfall to some areas last week, while many areas had negligible precipitation. The Old Wives area received the most rainfall in the province with 132 millimetres (mm), followed closely by the Vanguard area with 119 mm and the Cadillac area with 95 mm. The Dollard and Neidpath areas also received significant rainfall with 74 mm and 72 mm, respectively.

Despite significant rainfall in a few areas of the province, dry conditions were widespread this week which caused overall topsoil moisture levels to fall from last week. Provincial topsoil moisture levels for cropland areas are five per cent surplus, 54 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and eight per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is four per cent surplus, 48 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 11 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is four per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 12 per cent very short.

Crop development varies across the province. Rapid crop development due to limited moisture has resulted in a higher percentage of crops being ahead of normal stages than two weeks ago. Crops in areas that have received sufficient rain so far this year are generally at normal stages while moisture-stressed crops are typically ahead of normal growth stages.

The dry conditions for much of the season in certain areas have led to some producers starting to harvest early seeded crops. Provincially, harvest is one per cent complete with most of this progress occurring in the southwest. Winter cereal crops are furthest ahead, with 13 per cent of winter wheat and seven per cent of fall rye harvested. Harvest has also started for pulse crops, and one per cent of lentils and peas have been combined so far. Although most producers in the province have not started harvesting, it is their primary focus as they are currently servicing equipment, hauling grain and cleaning bins to prepare.

Many pastures are in good to fair condition this year, but a notable portion are in poor condition due to limited precipitation in certain areas. Currently, six per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 36 per cent are good, 32 per cent are fair, 19 per cent are poor and eight per cent are in very poor condition.

Last week, minor crop damage was reported in areas experiencing hot temperatures paired with dry conditions. There were also reports of grasshoppers, wind and wildlife causing minor crop damage in certain areas.

As producers are preparing for and beginning harvest, there will be increased farm equipment traffic on public roadways. Drivers are reminded to exercise patience and caution when encountering large equipment on the road. Additionally, farm equipment operating in dry fields can present a fire risk. Producers are encouraged to take safety precautions to mitigate fire risk and ensure harvest efforts are conducted safely.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2025 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact: