Optimum Elite Club Forms Strategic Alliance with Never Give Up Day — A Global Celebration of Perseverance and Purpose

A global alliance to celebrate resilience, empower high achievers, and inspire the world on Never Give Up Day — August 18.

Partnering with Optimum shows that real leadership honors the journey, not just the success. Together, we amplify the message that true strength is in never giving up.” — Alain Horoit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimum Elite Club, a premier global network of high-profile individuals, philanthropists, and corporate leaders spanning 30 countries, proudly announces its new Strategic Alliance Partnership with Never Give Up Day — the global observance dedicated to perseverance, resilience, and the unwavering human spirit.With decades of experience guiding world-class entrepreneurs, influencers, and corporations toward profitable investments and international expansion, Optimum Elite Club has built a reputation for aligning with partners who reflect both vision and values. The addition of Never Give Up Day to its roster of Global Ambassadors and Strategic Partners marks a powerful convergence of purpose and prestige.“Never Give Up Day resonates deeply with our mission,” says João de Lima Ginés , CEO and Founder of Optimum.“Our members are no strangers to achievement — but they also understand the resilience it takes not only to reach success, but to sustain it. Each new level brings new challenges. That’s where the real strength is tested.”Recognized globally and celebrated in over 40 countries, Never Give Up Day on August 18 has become a growing force of unity and inspiration — a day to honor those who keep going despite the odds, and to remind the world that perseverance is a lifelong journey.“It’s easy to celebrate winning,” João adds.“But what often goes unseen is everything it took to get there — the failures, the sacrifices, the comebacks. Life, at every level of success, brings new battles. That’s why the message of Never Give Up Day doesn’t just resonate once — it continues to echo, long after primary goals have been reached.”This partnership highlights Optimum’s commitment to not only helping its members thrive in business and wealth, but also in legacy, impact, and personal growth. As a club that thrives on excellence and purpose, Optimum sees Never Give Up Day as more than a symbolic celebration — it’s a message that transcends titles, status, and background.“We are proud to align with a global movement that empowers people to pursue their dreams, push through adversity, and inspire others along the way,” João states.“A true champion isn’t just someone who wins — but someone who shows others how to rise, too.”Together, Optimum and Never Give Up Day aim to ignite deeper conversations around resilience, leadership, and sustainable success — helping individuals and institutions worldwide see their stories not as endpoints, but as powerful platforms for continued growth.About Optimum Elite Club:Optimum is an exclusive global network of influential individuals and organizations dedicated to growth, impact, and cross-border collaboration. With a presence in over 30 countries, the club facilitates meaningful connections, investment opportunities, and partnerships that drive both profit and purpose.About Never Give Up Day:Celebrated annually on August 18, Never Give Up Day is a global celebration of the power of perseverance. Endorsed by cities, leaders, and organizations worldwide, it inspires individuals and communities to honor their journey, support each other, and keep moving forward — no matter what.

