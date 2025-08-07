Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev arrived in Washington for a working visit, at the invitation of the President of the United States Donald Trump

AZERBAIJAN, August 7 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

On July 24, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The head of state congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health and continued success in...

24 July 2025, 11:20

