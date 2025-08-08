Intake Filter Media Market Expanding With $7.5 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Intake Filter Media Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Intake Filter Media Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of intake filter media has been on a consistent growth trajectory in the past few years. An expansion from $6.02 billion in 2024 to $6.16 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% is projected. Factors such as escalating vehicle production, rigorous emission norms, optimization of engine performance, rising public awareness about air quality, and the growth of the aftermarket segment have all contributed to this growth observed in the historic period.

The market size of intake filter media is predicted to witness robust expansion in the following years, increasing to $7.51 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The expected development during the projection period can be credited to the vehicle electrification, more stringent emission rules, heightened engine performance, advanced air quality surveillance, engine miniaturization, and turbocharging. Key patterns anticipated during the forecast period encompass the adoption of nanofiber technology, multi-layered filtration media, eco-conscious and sustainable materials, customization for high-performance vehicles, and enhancements in digitalization and connectivity.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Intake Filter Media Market?

The intake filter media market's expansion is anticipated to be driven by increased demand from the automotive sector. Engines require purer air for improved combustion and reduced emissions, and the demand for air filters with superior intake filter media, which provide engines with purer air, is predicted to rise substantially over the forecast period. As an example, in May 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association announced that North America had manufactured 13.596 million motor vehicles, a rise from 14.901 million units in 2022. This equates to a notable year-over-year regional vehicle production increase of 9.6%. Therefore, the heightened use of air filters in motor vehicles is expected to stimulate the intake filter media market’s expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Intake Filter Media Market?

Major players in the Intake Filter Media include:

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

• DENSO Corporation

• Donaldson Company Inc.

• Porvair Filtration Group Ltd.

• MAHLE GmbH

• Brackett Aero Filters Inc.

• Hengst SE

• K&N Engineering Inc.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Sogefi SpA

What Are The Top Trends In The Intake Filter Media Industry?

In the intake filter media market, one noticeable trend is the focus on product innovation. Numerous leading businesses in this market are investing in the creation of new technological solutions to reinforce their standing. A case in point is Mann+Hummel, an automotive manufacturing company based in Germany. They launched Mann-Filter FreciousPlus in June 2024 which represented a notable advancement in cabin air filtration standards, owing to its advanced nanofiber technology. This filter is highly effective in trapping ultra-fine particles and pollutants both from inside and outside the vehicle, simultaneously offering protection against allergens, bacteria, and mold. The nanofibers utilized are roughly 100 times finer than traditional filter fibers, resulting in an increased filtration efficiency. This cutting-edge technology is now accessible in the automotive aftermarket for high-end MANN-FILTER cabin air filters.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Intake Filter Media Market Segments

The intake filter mediamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Filter Media: Cellulose, Synthetic

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Construction Equipment, Marine Vessels, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cellulose: Standard Cellulose Filters, Treated Cellulose Filters

2) By Synthetic: Polyester Filters, Polypropylene Filters, Other Synthetic Materials

Which Regions Are Dominating The Intake Filter Media Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for intake filter media and its growth prospect was projected in the report. The document encompassed several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

