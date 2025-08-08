ICE Arrests More Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, and Violent Criminals as Law Enforcement Face 1000% Increase in Assaults

WASHINGTON — On August 6, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested multiple criminal illegal aliens convicted of violent assaults, sex crimes, and drug trafficking.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians' rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

The latest ICE arrests include:

Osvaldo Rabiero-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of aggravated assault in Jefferson County, TX.

Andres Guilarte, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of trafficking cocaine and grand theft motor vehicle in Naples, FL.

Xiaoming Zhao, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Berks County, PA.

Andrew Kerr, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of assault in Brooklyn, NY.

Eduardo Soto-Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile in Livingston, LA.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to jumpstart a fulfilling career in federal law enforcement with ICE: join.ice.gov.

