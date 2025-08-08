ICE Lodges Detainer for Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Affiliate Gang Member Charged in Killing of Woman in Sanctuary City of Aurora, Colorado

This criminal illegal alien with ties to Tren de Aragua (TdA) entered the U.S. in 2023 and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer against Michel Jordan Castellano Fonseca, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with ties to Tren de Aragua (TdA).

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, Castellano Fonesca forcibly entered an apartment and shot two women—one allegedly being his sister-in-law and the other being his wife— in front of five children who were present in the home. The shooting resulted in the death of his sister-in-law and left his wife critically injured. The Aurora Police Department charged him with homicide and arrested him on Monday August 4, 2025.

“Michel Jordan Castellano Fonseca, a criminal illegal alien with ties to TDA, was released into our country by the Biden Administration in 2023. On Sunday, this monster shot two women, killing one, in front of five innocent children,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Aurora, Colorado—a sanctuary city—has given cover to Tren de Aragua gang members to terrorize our communities. The brave men and women of ICE will be relentless in their efforts to ensure Tren de Aragua terrorists are removed from our country for GOOD.”

Castellano Fonseca entered the United States illegally in December 2023, under the Biden administration. He was released into the country with a Notice to Appear before an immigration judge.

In October 2024, Castellano Fonseca was arrested by the Port Richey Police Department for driving without a valid license.

At the time of the August 3 arrest, this criminal illegal alien also had a domestic violence warrant for his arrest out of Arapahoe County.

On January 20, 2025, President Donnald J. Trump signed the Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists Executive Order, designating Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. TdA gang members rape, maim, and kill for sport. Under Secretary Noem, ICE has been unleashed to ensure these public safety threats are removed from U.S. communities.

###