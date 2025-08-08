Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Driving While Intoxicated Kills Lawn Mower Operator in Louisiana

DHS confirms ICE placed a detainer on this criminal illegal alien to ensure he can never wreak havoc in American communities again

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer against Roberto Romero-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, following his arrest by the Louisiana State Police in connection with the tragic death of 59-year-old Rickey G. Maddox of Alexandria, Louisiana.

According to local reports, on August 3, 2025, Romero-Hernandez—driving drunk and without a license—crashed into Maddox while he was operating his lawn mower along Highway 1. Maddox was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threating injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police charged Romero-Hernandez with vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated. An arrest detainer was immediately issued following his arrest to ensure he is not released back into the community following any local proceedings.

This criminal illegal alien entered the country at an unknown date and location.

“This criminal illegal alien’s reckless decision to drink and drive killed an innocent man. The senseless tragedy should have never happened because Romero-Hernandez should have never been in our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Illegal aliens drinking and driving and killing American citizens happens far more often than the media wants you to know about. Just over the past two weeks, an illegal alien driving under the influence killed a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in New Jersey and two high school sweethearts in Wisconsin. Every death caused by an illegal alien is preventable.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE) by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #