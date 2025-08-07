Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Dog Fighting and Drug Crimes

An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to federal dog fighting and drug crimes.

Joel Brown, 38, admitted to possessing and training dogs for fighting purposes and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brown kept 11 pit bull-type dogs for fighting purposes at his residence in Franklin County. The dogs on his property were chained with heavy tow chains attached to tire axels buried in the ground. The dogs were within eyesight of each other but housed just out of reach — a housing style typical with organized dogfighting.

On one of Brown’s Facebook accounts, he posted a video of a black pit bull with visible scarring running on a slatmill. After responding to complaints about dogs being left outside at the property and obtaining search warrants, Columbus Humane rescued the dogs, working with the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities also recovered tools and supplies commonly used in the training and keeping of dogs for fighting. Under federal law, it is illegal to possess, train, transport, deliver, receive, buy, or sell animals intended for use in an animal fighting venture.

While conducting search warrants, law enforcement officers also discovered approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine in Brown’s home.

Brown will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for the drug charge, as well as a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the animal fighting charge.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) made the announcement.

Columbus Humane, the Columbus Division of Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.

Senior Trial Attorney Adam Cullman of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicole Pakiz and Kevin W. Kelley for the Southern District of Ohio are prosecuting the case.