Speed limit will be 35 mph at Likelike Highway and School Street

Main, News Posted on Aug 7, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the permanent revision to the posted speed limit on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in Kalihi at the intersection of School Street, from 25 mph to 35 mph.

Effective from the installation of the new speed limit signage on Wednesday, Aug. 13, the speed limit in the area will be 35 mph in both directions.

After collecting traffic data and input from the community, HDOT has revised the previous speed limit. This change will improve traffic flow through the area at an appropriate speed for the flow of this section of highway.

