Interior Launches Overhaul of Offshore Wind Rules to Prioritize American Energy Security

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior is launching a full review of offshore wind energy regulations to ensure alignment with the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and America’s energy priorities under President Donald J. Trump. This effort includes reviewing the Renewable Energy Modernization Rule, as well as financial assurance requirements and decommissioning cost estimates for offshore wind projects, to ensure federal regulations do not provide preferential treatment to unreliable, foreign-controlled energy sources over dependable, American-made energy.

The review, led by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, or BOEM and BSEE, will consider updates to rules under 30 CFR parts 585, 586, and 285. The Department’s action supports Secretary’s Order 3437, “Ending Preferential Treatment for Unreliable, Foreign-Controlled Energy Sources in Department Decision-Making,” Secretary’s Order 3438, “Managing Federal Energy Resources and Protecting the Environment,” and President Trump’s memorandum on wind energy signed on January 20, 2025.

“The Department is fully committed to making sure that offshore energy development reflects President Trump’s America First Energy Dominance agenda and the real-world demands of today’s global energy landscape,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “We’re taking a results-driven approach that prioritizes reliability, strengthens national security and upholds both scientific integrity and responsible environmental stewardship.”

This effort also supports Executive Order 14315, which directs agencies to identify and eliminate favoritism toward unreliable energy sources. The Department has paused new approvals for offshore wind projects—including leases, permits, rights-of-way and loans—in compliance with the Presidential Memorandum on wind energy, while it conducts a review of offshore wind energy projects and their impact on the environment, national security and the economy.

In support of these presidential directives, BOEM rescinded all Designated Wind Energy Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf on July 30, 2025. Additionally, on August 5, 2025, BOEM eliminated the requirement to publish a five-year schedule of offshore wind energy lease sales and to update the lease sale schedule every two years.

The Department will continue to oversee the Outer Continental Shelf with a clear focus on protecting American interests—advancing responsible energy production, safeguarding our environment and supporting long-term economic strength.

