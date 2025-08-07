DR. CARMEN PAREDES SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Carmen Paredes will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. hc Carmen Paredes, 2x TEDx Speaker, Keynote Speaker, and 3x Best Selling Author, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a select few women are chosen for this distinction, based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Paredes will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Paredes as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Paredes has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is the visionary and principal consultant behind Exceptional Leadership Solutions, where she is dedicated to elevating leaders and transforming workplaces into high-performing environments. Her approach empowers employees to consistently deliver their best by addressing inefficiencies in leader-employee dynamics through intuitive and intentional leadership techniques; the result: measurable gains in engagement, productivity, and profitability.Drawing on her extensive experience as a successful executive and leader, Dr. Paredes is passionate about sharing the proven principles and actionable strategies that have fueled her success across industries and around the world.As a proud Latina leader and recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Carmen brings a unique and powerful voice to the world of leadership. A 2X TEDx speaker, award-winning keynote presenter, best-selling author, and honorary doctorate honoree, she seamlessly blends her diverse academic and professional background—including an Engineering degree, an MBA, and a coaching certification accredited by the National Board of Certified Counselors—to empower leaders at every level.Dr. Paredes' areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, leadership coaching and consulting, keynote speaking, workshop facilitation, strategic planning, executive-level communication, and high-impact presentation skills. Through her work, she inspires transformation, drives performance, and equips professionals with the tools to lead with confidence and clarity.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Paredes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and was a keynote speaker at IAOTP’s annual summer soiree in Times Square NYC. She will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her earlier selection as Top Corporate Leader of the Year and her most recent honor as Empowered Woman of the Year.Looking back, Dr. Paredes attributes her success to her perseverance, strength, and determination. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://iamcarmenparedes.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top, prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping to build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

