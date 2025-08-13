PhotoPharmics Expands Enrollment Beyond 300 in Groundbreaking Trial to Show Improvement Beyond Current Therapies

New clinical sites open in Illinois, Florida, and Arizona; trial remains open to participants across 19 states.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhotoPharmics, the leader in specialized phototherapy for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it is expanding study access to states that have recently added site investigators. Some of these states, like Illinois, Florida, and Arizona, are critical because of the higher number of retirees and people with Parkinson’s.

“This added enrollment goes beyond our original goal of 300 participants,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics, “We are eager to establish Celeste’s safety and efficacy in a geographically diverse population.”

Now the largest study of its kind, Light for PD is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of an FDA breakthrough non-invasive light therapy designed to improve both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. The therapy builds on decades of circadian science and early-stage results that showed promising benefits in sleep, mood, motor function, and overall quality of life.

“This milestone reflects both the strength of our scientific platform and the growing urgency patients feel for new, non-drug options,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics. “We’re grateful for the trust that patients and research partners have placed in us—and excited by the opportunity to expand access.”

As part of the expansion, new clinical sites have opened in Illinois, Florida, and Arizona, joining a growing national network of leading academic and community research centers. The trial is currently enrolling participants from the following states:

• Arizona (New)

• California

• Colorado

• Delaware

• Florida (new)

• Idaho

• Illinois (new)

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Missouri

• Montana

• New Jersey

• New York

• Ohio

• Oregon

• Pennsylvania

• Texas

• Utah

• Washington

Eligible participants will use the PhotoPharmics device daily at home, without altering their existing Parkinson’s medications. The therapy works by delivering precisely calibrated wavelengths of light to the eyes to help restore blunted circadian rhythms and improve function in impacted areas of the brain—an approach that may improve daytime alertness, sleep, mood, and other core symptoms of PD.

“We’re very optimistic,” said Dan Adams, Science Officer at PhotoPharmics. “This trial isn’t just testing a device—it’s testing a new way of thinking about Parkinson’s care: safe, non-invasive, and rooted in the body’s natural biology.”

The Light for PD trial is registered at lightforpd.com, where interested individuals can learn more and check eligibility.

About PhotoPharmics

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation therapies for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient’s lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at www.photopharmics.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

