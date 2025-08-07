DPS Establishes New Homeland Security Division to Strengthen Statewide Threat Response

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce the creation of the new Homeland Security Division following the passage of Senate Bill 36 by the 89th Texas Legislature. This landmark legislation marks a significant step forward in the state’s effort to modernize and enhance its security posture by formally establishing a division dedicated to unifying, coordinating, and leading statewide homeland security efforts.

The Homeland Security Division will play a critical role in overseeing border security operations, statewide intelligence efforts, strategic planning, critical infrastructure protection and emergency preparedness.

“Our No. 1 priority is to protect Texans—especially against hostile foreign adversaries like China, Iran and Russia,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Establishing the Homeland Security Division within the Texas Department of Public Safety consolidates the Border Security Operations Center and the Joint Operations and Intelligence Centers, expanding their operational scope and enhancing the state’s response to growing, sophisticated threats. Texas will always defend our state from hostile foreign nations and terrorists to create greater safety in our communities.”

“The strength of any organization lies in the quality of its people, and we are incredibly fortunate to have some of the most experienced and respected leaders in the field guiding this division forward,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “From decades of service in military and law enforcement to national-level intelligence and homeland security roles, these individuals bring unmatched knowledge, commitment and leadership to the table. Their collective expertise will ensure this new division is well-equipped to meet the evolving threats facing Texas and to continue protecting the people of our state with excellence.”

“Senate Bill 36 was a decisive step to strengthen the defense of Texas against evolving threats, and I was honored to author this critical legislation for our great state,” said Senator Tan Parker. “Establishing the unified Homeland Security Division with permanent border security and infrastructure protection capabilities enhances our coordination and equips those on the front lines. I am grateful for the unwavering service of the dedicated professionals at the Texas Department of Public Safety!”

“Every Texan deserves to feel safe in their community and across this great state. As threats from foreign adversaries continue to grow, Texas is once again stepping up,” said Texas House Committee on Homeland Security, Public Safety and Veteran Affairs Chairman Cole Hefner. “By establishing the Homeland Security Division within DPS, we’re strengthening our ability to detect, deter and respond to evolving threats—not just at the border, but in every corner of Texas. This action reaffirms our unwavering commitment to public safety and sends a clear message: we will protect Texas at all costs.”

The new Homeland Security Division will be formed by merging DPS’ current Office of Homeland Security and the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division (ICT). This restructure ensures better alignment of resources, improved coordination and a more streamlined command structure for the state’s homeland security and intelligence operations. Under SB 36, the division will incorporate existing operations such as the Border Security Operations Center and Joint Operations and Intelligence Centers.

The division will be led by a Chief who will oversee overall operations and two Assistant Chiefs, one overseeing Homeland Security Operations and the other overseeing Intelligence and Counterterrorism. Leadership for the new Homeland Security Division was recommended by Colonel Freeman F. Martin and approved by the Public Safety Commission (PSC) during the PSC’s meeting on Aug. 7.

Homeland Security Division Command Structure

Chief A. Gerald Brown – Homeland Security Division

Gerald Brown brings nearly three decades of distinguished law enforcement and military service to his new role leading the Homeland Security Division at DPS. He began his career with the department in 1995 after graduating from the DPS Academy and working as a Trooper in the Texas Highway Patrol Division, serving in Brenham and later Sealy. In 2000, he was promoted to the Criminal Law Enforcement (CLE) Division as a Sergeant-Investigator in the Narcotics Service, with assignments in Laredo and Houston. Two years later, he advanced to Lieutenant, where he supervised a narcotics squad in Houston. In 2010, Brown was promoted to Captain in the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), with leadership roles in Waco, Austin Headquarters, and Houston. He was appointed CID Major for Region Southeast Region in 2014 and promoted again in 2021 to Assistant Chief of CID. In 2022, he again promoted to the role of Regional Director for the Southeast Texas Region overseeing a wide range of criminal investigative operations.

Brown holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management and a Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies. He is a graduate of several premier leadership programs, including the FBI National Academy, Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, the Department of Justice’s Leadership in Counter Terrorism and National Executive Institute programs and the United States Army Command Sergeants Major Course. A retired Command Sergeants Major, Brown served 34 years in the United States Army and Army Reserves, including combat deployments. His military service is recognized with numerous awards and decorations for exemplary leadership and dedication.

With deep operational experience and a career-long commitment to public safety, Brown is well positioned to lead the Homeland Security Division in its mission to safeguard the state of Texas.

Assistant Chief Mike George - Homeland Security Operations

Mike George brings a wealth of experience in homeland security strategy and planning to his role as Assistant Chief of Homeland Security Operations at DPS. He previously led the Texas Office of Homeland Security, where he was responsible for coordinating multi-agency development of state strategies, plans and policies to strengthen and employ homeland security capabilities. His key focus areas included the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan, Texas Homeland Security Council, Private Sector Advisory Council, critical infrastructure protection, risk and capability assessments, research and analysis and statewide homeland security exercises.

George also plays a leading role in law enforcement planning efforts related to border security, counter-gang initiatives and terrorism response operations. Prior to joining DPS, he served as an infantry officer and strategist in the United States Army. His assignments included serving as Acting Senior Director of Preparedness Policy on the Homeland Security Council Staff under the Bush and Obama administrations, working as a homeland defense strategist and special assistant to the commander at U.S. Northern Command, and teaching international relations and security studies at both West Point and the U.S. Army War College.

George is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and has completed graduate studies in political science at both the University of Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. With deep expertise in strategic planning and interagency coordination, he continues to advance the mission of protecting the state of Texas through effective homeland security operations.

Assistant Chief Amy Hauck – Intelligence and Counterterrorism

Amy Hauck continues as Assistant Chief of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division (ICT) and Director of the Texas Fusion Center, bringing more than 23 years of experience in intelligence, homeland security and law enforcement to her leadership roles. She oversees all intelligence functions for the state and leads efforts to establish and maintain targeted and strategic intelligence capabilities within DPS.

Under Hauck’s leadership, the Texas Fusion Center provides real-time intelligence support to law enforcement and public safety authorities statewide, consolidating and analyzing suspicious activity reports and threat information from across jurisdictions and sectors. The center also acts as the state’s primary repository for homeland security information and incident reporting, working in close partnership with federal, state and local agencies.

Hauck began her career as an Intelligence Analyst with the United States Navy from 2002 to 2008. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Intelligence Studies and a Master of Public Administration and is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security Executive Leaders Program. In July 2019, she was appointed Assistant Chief of the ICT Division. Her extensive background and commitment to public safety ensure the effective delivery of critical intelligence that helps safeguard communities across Texas.

Click here to view pictures from the PSC and of the new leadership.

Senate Bill 36 takes effect on September 1, 2025.

(HQ 2025-77)