Joanne Shaw Taylor Revisits Fan-Favorite 'Grayer Shade Of Blue' With Soul-Stirring New Acoustic Single

Photo Credit - Stacie Huckebee

The raw, emotional ballad is the latest acoustic release from Black & Gold

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor continues her acoustic series with today’s release of “Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)” – a sparse and soul-baring reimagining of one of the most personal tracks from her acclaimed studio album Black & Gold. Available via Journeyman Records, the new version finds Joanne distilling the heartbreak and introspection of the original into its most essential form. WATCH the Official Music Video for “Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)”. Stream “Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)” on all digital platforms HERE . Order the New Album Black & Gold NOW Originally inspired by a haunting chord progression sent to her by longtime keyboardist and co-writer Phil Whitfield, the song channels the grief of a friendship that ended without explanation. “This song is about a very close friendship that I had for a decade plus that ended suddenly,” Joanne explains. “I’ve never known why – the person just stopped communicating with me. It understandably made me very sad, but this song was my attempt to give myself some closure.”With lyrics like “It’s the same old sky, but it’s a new whole grayer shade of blue,” Joanne brings that sense of unresolved loss into sharp focus, now made even more intimate through acoustic guitar and stripped-down production. “I wanted fans to hear these songs the way they were originally written,” she shares. “Raw and personal – just me sitting with a guitar, sorting through something real.”“Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)” follows last month’s release of “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic),” another reimagined track from Black & Gold, and continues Joanne’s effort to offer fans a closer look at the creative roots behind her most recent album. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold showcases Joanne at her most emotionally resonant and sonically adventurous, blending blues-rock with pop, Americana, and soul.Released in June via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, Black & Gold has drawn praise from critics and fans alike, with standout singles including the nostalgic “Summer Love,” the searing “Hell Of A Good Time,” and the emotionally raw “Look What I’ve Become.” The album’s bold production and deeply personal themes marked a turning point in Joanne’s career, offering a powerful reflection on change, self-worth, and letting go.Joanne is currently on the road for a packed year of touring. After a sold-out spring U.S. run and summer performances across North America and Europe, she’ll return to the U.S. this fall for a coast-to-coast headline tour, followed by a newly announced series of European dates in early 2026. Known for her fierce guitar work and magnetic stage presence, Joanne continues to deliver emotionally charged live shows that blend new material with fan favorites from across her catalog. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour 2025 Summer Tour Dates & FestivalsAugust 8 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 9 – Holyoke, MA – De La Luz SoundstageAugust 10 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts CenterAugust 12 – Arden, DE – Arden Concert GildAugust 14 – Newton, NJ – The Newton TheatreAugust 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Summer Series FestivalAugust 16 – Norwich, NY – Chenango Blues FestivalSeptember 15-21 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea ALASKA2025 Fall European TourSeptember 24 – Bath, UK – The ForumSeptember 25 – York, UK – York BarnicanSeptember 27 – Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun HallSeptember 28 – Eastbourne, UK – Devonshire Park TheatreSeptember 30 – Arnhem, NL – Luxor LiveOctober 1 – Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013October 3 – Leipzig, DE – The AnchorOctober 4 – Torgau, DE – Cultural Action Project Torgau (Kulturbastion)October 5 – Berlin, DE – Columbia TheaterOctober 7 – Mainz, DE – KulturzentrumOctober 9 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall2025 Fall U.S. TourOctober 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts CenterOctober 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol TheatreOctober 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham TheatreOctober 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera TheaterOctober 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan AuditoriumOctober 25 – Savannah, GA – District LiveOctober 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety PlayhouseOctober 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon TheatreOctober 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The KateNovember 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the ArtsNovember 3 – York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing ArtsNovember 4 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive @ Cleveland MasonicNovember 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend TheaterNovember 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple TheatreNovember 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway TheaterNovember 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music HallNovember 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle TheatreNovember 14 – St. Louis – Delmar HallNovember 16 – Wichita, KS – The CotillionBlack & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I’ve Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.