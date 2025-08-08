Joanne Shaw Taylor Revisits Fan-Favorite 'Grayer Shade Of Blue' With Soul-Stirring New Acoustic Single
The raw, emotional ballad is the latest acoustic release from Black & GoldNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor continues her acoustic series with today’s release of “Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)” – a sparse and soul-baring reimagining of one of the most personal tracks from her acclaimed studio album Black & Gold. Available via Journeyman Records, the new version finds Joanne distilling the heartbreak and introspection of the original into its most essential form. WATCH the Official Music Video for “Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)”. Stream “Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)” on all digital platforms HERE. Order the New Album Black & Gold NOW.
Originally inspired by a haunting chord progression sent to her by longtime keyboardist and co-writer Phil Whitfield, the song channels the grief of a friendship that ended without explanation. “This song is about a very close friendship that I had for a decade plus that ended suddenly,” Joanne explains. “I’ve never known why – the person just stopped communicating with me. It understandably made me very sad, but this song was my attempt to give myself some closure.”
With lyrics like “It’s the same old sky, but it’s a new whole grayer shade of blue,” Joanne brings that sense of unresolved loss into sharp focus, now made even more intimate through acoustic guitar and stripped-down production. “I wanted fans to hear these songs the way they were originally written,” she shares. “Raw and personal – just me sitting with a guitar, sorting through something real.”
“Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)” follows last month’s release of “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic),” another reimagined track from Black & Gold, and continues Joanne’s effort to offer fans a closer look at the creative roots behind her most recent album. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold showcases Joanne at her most emotionally resonant and sonically adventurous, blending blues-rock with pop, Americana, and soul.
Released in June via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, Black & Gold has drawn praise from critics and fans alike, with standout singles including the nostalgic “Summer Love,” the searing “Hell Of A Good Time,” and the emotionally raw “Look What I’ve Become.” The album’s bold production and deeply personal themes marked a turning point in Joanne’s career, offering a powerful reflection on change, self-worth, and letting go.
Joanne is currently on the road for a packed year of touring. After a sold-out spring U.S. run and summer performances across North America and Europe, she’ll return to the U.S. this fall for a coast-to-coast headline tour, followed by a newly announced series of European dates in early 2026. Known for her fierce guitar work and magnetic stage presence, Joanne continues to deliver emotionally charged live shows that blend new material with fan favorites from across her catalog. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour.
2025 Summer Tour Dates & Festivals
August 8 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 9 – Holyoke, MA – De La Luz Soundstage
August 10 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts Center
August 12 – Arden, DE – Arden Concert Gild
August 14 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre
August 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Summer Series Festival
August 16 – Norwich, NY – Chenango Blues Festival
September 15-21 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea ALASKA
2025 Fall European Tour
September 24 – Bath, UK – The Forum
September 25 – York, UK – York Barnican
September 27 – Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun Hall
September 28 – Eastbourne, UK – Devonshire Park Theatre
September 30 – Arnhem, NL – Luxor Live
October 1 – Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013
October 3 – Leipzig, DE – The Anchor
October 4 – Torgau, DE – Cultural Action Project Torgau (Kulturbastion)
October 5 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
October 7 – Mainz, DE – Kulturzentrum
October 9 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall
2025 Fall U.S. Tour
October 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center
October 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
October 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre
October 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera Theater
October 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium
October 25 – Savannah, GA – District Live
October 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
October 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre
October 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate
November 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the Arts
November 3 – York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
November 4 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive @ Cleveland Masonic
November 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend Theater
November 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple Theatre
November 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway Theater
November 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall
November 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
November 14 – St. Louis – Delmar Hall
November 16 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
Black & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor
1. Hold Of My Heart
2. All The Things I Said
3. Black & Gold
4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?
5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down
6. Summer Love
7. Grayer Shade Of Blue
8. Hell Of A Good Time
9. Look What I’ve Become
10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?
