Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Texas Majority PAC (“TMP”), a radical Political Action Committee (“PAC”) bankrolled by billionaire George Soros, for its role in potentially unlawful financial coordination and bribery of Democratic legislators who fled Texas to break quorum.

Texas Majority PAC was founded by former staffers of failed gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. With a large, radical donor base, the PAC is largely funded by billionaire George Soros. This extremist group is part of a growing network of far-left organizations attempting to subvert the will of Texas voters. Reports indicate that TMP has played a coordinating role in assisting with illegal fundraising and potentially the bribery of Texas House members.

“If Texas lawmakers are bowing to the Soros Slush Fund rather than the will of the voters, Texans deserve to know. Getting financial payouts under the table to abandon your legislative duties is bribery,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas Majority PAC’s actions seem to indicate that it may be using its Soros-funded resources to break the law and fund the illegal abandonment of public office. If that’s the case as determined by this investigation, there will be a heavy price to pay.”

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine to Texas Majority PAC.

This follows Attorney General Paxton’s previous investigation into Beto O’Rourke’s radical organization, Powered by People, which also seeks documents and communications related to potentially unlawful activity, including the group's involvement in the Democrats’ scheme to break quorum.