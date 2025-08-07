Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,313 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion into Soros-Fund­ed PAC for Unlaw­ful­ly Fund­ing Run­away Demo­c­rat Legislators

Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Texas Majority PAC (“TMP”), a radical Political Action Committee (“PAC”) bankrolled by billionaire George Soros, for its role in potentially unlawful financial coordination and bribery of Democratic legislators who fled Texas to break quorum.

Texas Majority PAC was founded by former staffers of failed gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. With a large, radical donor base, the PAC is largely funded by billionaire George Soros. This extremist group is part of a growing network of far-left organizations attempting to subvert the will of Texas voters. Reports indicate that TMP has played a coordinating role in assisting with illegal fundraising and potentially the bribery of Texas House members.

“If Texas lawmakers are bowing to the Soros Slush Fund rather than the will of the voters, Texans deserve to know. Getting financial payouts under the table to abandon your legislative duties is bribery,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas Majority PAC’s actions seem to indicate that it may be using its Soros-funded resources to break the law and fund the illegal abandonment of public office. If that’s the case as determined by this investigation, there will be a heavy price to pay.”

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine to Texas Majority PAC.

This follows Attorney General Paxton’s previous investigation into Beto O’Rourke’s radical organization, Powered by People, which also seeks documents and communications related to potentially unlawful activity, including the group's involvement in the Democrats’ scheme to break quorum.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion into Soros-Fund­ed PAC for Unlaw­ful­ly Fund­ing Run­away Demo­c­rat Legislators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more