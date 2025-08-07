Missouri health professional receives national recognition for contributions to immunization efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Bureau of Immunizations is pleased to announce that Kara Bushman, the project coordinator for primary care at Compass Health Network, has been selected as the Immunization Champion for Missouri. This national award is presented by the Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and honors individuals across 50 U.S. states, eight U.S. territories and freely associated states, five cities and the District of Columbia that have gone above and beyond to foster and promote immunization in their communities. Bushman, from Wentzville, was nominated and selected from a pool of health professionals, community advocates and other immunization leaders for making a significant contribution to public health in Missouri through their work in immunizations. Bushman collaborated with four school districts to host nine separate back-to-school clinics during the 2024-2025 school year, which resulted in 543 vaccinations for students who may not otherwise have had the ability or means to reach a clinical setting to receive care. She has been a vital resource for families across 12 mostly rural counties in Missouri. These clinics help provide access to necessary vaccinations in rural areas where there is a lack of medical providers. Her oversight of the vaccination programs in these 24 primary care clinics has resulted in these clinics administering 44,703 vaccinations in the last two years. Bushman collaborated with local public health agencies by supplying additional vaccines and services, ensuring patients seeking care did not miss essential immunization services. When another health department encountered staffing shortages, she arranged for one of her clinics to provide nursing support and administer vaccines. Bushman is a true immunization champion who ensures patients receive necessary vaccinations. “When families, health care professionals, and public health officials work together, all people can be protected from serious and deadly vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Lynelle Paro who leads the Missouri DHSS Bureau of Immunizations. “Kara is an inspiration to all of us who care about immunization in Missouri. We are pleased and honored to congratulate her on this well-deserved award.” The Bureau of Immunizations would also like to acknowledge the following nominees and thank them for their contributions to immunizations in Missouri: Angela Gunther, VFC Coordinator, Jordan Valley Community Health Center

Ashley Coussens, LPN, University Health Kansas City

Christina Ley, Pharmacy Supervisor, BJC Healthcare

Kevin Murphy, MD, NW Pediatrics

Lana Osennly, Vaccine Coordinator, Fordland Clinic, Inc

Melissa Tepe, Chief Medical Officer, Affinia Healthcare

Mimi Vo, MD, Vo Medical Clinic

Shawn Thomas, Pharmacy Manager, Gerbes Pharmacy

Thomas Mengwasser, Pharmacist, Alps Pharmacy “We are thankful for all our partners who help to promote health and safety for all Missouri citizens through prevention, collaboration, education, innovation and response,” said Paro. To read more about Kara Bushman and AIM’s Immunization Champion Award program, please visit the AIM website.