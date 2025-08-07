DHSS publishes draft rule and rule revisions regarding cannabis licenses

For Immediate Release:

August 7, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Submit media inquiry JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) within the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published a first draft of proposed rules for 19 CSR 100-1.200 to establish research licenses, a first draft of revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.100 for facilities generally, and a second draft of rule revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.060 and 19 CSR 100-1.190 for microbusiness facilities. These drafts are not part of a formal rulemaking process and are instead part of DHSS’ ongoing efforts to gather all relevant input before formally filing proposed rules and proposed changes to rules. Draft rule 19 CSR 100-1.200 would establish research licenses to study cannabis in Missouri. Per Section 2 of Article XIV, DHSS is assigned regulatory authority over licenses intended to facilitate scientific research or education. Draft revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.100 are designed to improve cannabis licensee operations by removing a requirement for preapproval when a licensee changes its ownership by 50% and replacing it with an annual review of ownership as well as establishing a framework for approval of publicly traded companies’ ownership in cannabis licenses,

clarifying recall procedures for cannabis product that cannot be properly traced back to cannabis grown in a licensed Missouri cannabis facility, and

addressing how individuals’ prior violations of rules may affect their participation in the regulated cannabis industry. Draft revisions to 19 CSR 100-1.060 and 19 CSR 100-1.90 include changes based on public comments received in December 2024 during a previous informal comment period. These revisions are intended to ensure that microbusinesses are owned and operated by eligible individuals as required by Article XIV. DCR is encouraging feedback from the public regarding the draft rule and draft rule revisions for two weeks, ending Aug. 21. The rules and online suggestion forms can be found on the DHSS Pre-Rulemaking Feedback page.

