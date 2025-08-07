Online Auction Of The Prestigious Primm House In Brentwood, Tennessee Begins August 25th

8318 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on August 25, 2025

Previously listed for $8.8 million, the newly constructed modern estate in Brentwood, TN will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $3 million.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Primm House in the heart of Brentwood, Tennessee. Situated on 5 acres and boasting 9,672 square feet of new construction, this renowned property previously listed for $8,800,000 is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $3,000,000 on Monday, August 25th at 9:00am CDT.In a bold redefinition of Southern elegance, the newly reimagined Primm House emerges as a landmark of modern luxury. Set on a gently rolling five-acre parcel in one of Tennessee’s most prestigious enclaves, this masterpiece combines the elegance of a historic farmhouse with the modern refinement of new construction. Outside, the original log house, a rebuilt barn, and an intact spring house to irrigate the property offer a tangible connection to the past. In the spacious backyard you are welcomed by an outdoor entertaining space showcasing a saltwater pool and spa, covered outdoor kitchen and living area, and access to the Club Room bar.Originally built in 1806 by the Owen Family and expanded in 1846 by the Primm Family, the home’s foundation is rooted in Brentwood’s rich heritage. Previously a dairy farm, this property is well known within the Brentwood community. Now, this extraordinary property has been completely transformed through an extensive architectural and design overhaul, culminating in a breathtaking 9,672-square-foot new construction addition. The result is a seamless fusion of the old and new, flawlessly blending smart-home technology, premium finishes, and elevated architectural detail to deliver an uncompromising lifestyle experience.For the current owner and designer of the newly renovated Primm House, the preservation project is a way to give back to the community she has grown to love. "I just wanted to help maintain a part of history here. I hope someone that moves in will realize it for the beautiful historical property that it is and keep it up."Highlights of The Primm House include luxurious finishes of marble, granite, custom carpentry, exposed beams, unique architectural designs, and a Niveo Volterra Casa Di Sassi stone fireplace with a mantle salvaged from the original smokehouse. Upgrades such as state-of-the-art infrastructure include Cat-6 wiring, a tankless water heater with recirculating pump, and surround sound wiring. Multiple covered porches, antique wood flooring, and lantern-lit pathways overlook the rolling Brentwood hills.“This estate sets the benchmark for luxury living in Brentwood,” said Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “With nearly 10,000 square feet of brand-new construction and exceptional design and finishes, this property is ideal for the sophisticated buyer seeking a refined, turn-key retreat.”The Primm House is being offered in cooperation with Susan Gregory of Onward Real Estate and Tim Mast of Tranzon Asset Advisors. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, August 25th at 9:00am CDT. Previews will be held Friday, August 22nd 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, August 23rd 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, August 24th 11:00am – 3:00pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/tn . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

