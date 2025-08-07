The Pump & Motor Works awarded $400,000 through Business Expansion Incentive Program 

The Pump & Motor Works, an Okmulgee business that manufactures large electric motors and pumps, was awarded $400,000 through the Business Expansion Incentive Program, an initiative that assists Oklahoma companies making major capital investments in depreciable items.

The award is timely and pivotal as the company has seen job demand outpace the confines of its 60,000 square-foot facility, according to its president, Sergio Andre, Jr.

¨Our focus has been to grow our company around three primary principles – safety, reliability, and efficiency,” said Andre. ¨This is extended not only to our products but to our operations in general. Through the generous help of this incentive program and our teams commitment to these improvements, we are staying true to these principles and setting the tone for the future of the industry.¨

Long-term storage buildings, increased manufacturing floor space, and an improved layout for job safety are a few of the upgrades included in the first phase of the $2.4 million expansion project set to begin by the end of the year.

Andre said the ultimate goal is to develop one of the largest high-output motor test facilities in the U.S., an asset that would boost international competitiveness and keep The Pump & Motor Works on its successful path.

¨We´ve always taken a creative approach to problem solving, which has given us a significant advantage over the years,” said Andre. ¨By using new technology with our traditional methods, we will help keep our customers’ trust and stay ahead of the competition.¨

In addition to expanding physical workspace, the funding will also generate an opportunity for job creation to meet the growing demand.

Andre said that he projects the addition of 12-18 skilled positions to supplement his current workforce of 47 employees, some of whom were acquired from local trade programs.

The Pump & Motor Works is one of several Oklahoma-owned businesses that have benefited from the program overseen by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

¨By supporting homegrown companies like The Pump & Motor Works, we are encouraging the creation of new jobs in Oklahoma and leveraging important partnerships that allow us to continue growing our economy,” said John Budd, Oklahoma Commerce CEO.

¨BEIP is an amazing tool that allows the Department of Commerce to invest in companies that are already investing in Oklahoma. I can´t wait to watch The Pump & Motor Works continue to thrive in the Okmulgee community.¨

About The Pump & Motor Works

Founded in 1989, The Pump & Motor Works is a minority owned and family-operated business specializing in the design, repair, testing and manufacturing of large electric motors and pumps. PMW is a leader in the large electric motor industry, serving clients worldwide. The company operates on 10 acres in Okmulgee and boasts one of the largest motor inventories in North America.