Phillip W. Koontz Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Flip the Script” Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

MONUMENT, CO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script”, co-authored by Phillip W. Koontz alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Phillip’s chapter, "Bracing For Impact With Empathy." Phillip shares the life-altering journey of navigating Navy SEAL training while supporting his wife through a terminal cancer diagnosis. Through deep personal loss and intense professional demands, he discovered that true strength lies not in force, but in empathy, presence, and human connection. His story reveals how emotional resilience and tactical empathy are essential tools for leadership, service, and survival.

Phillip W. Koontz brings hard-earned wisdom from the battlefield to the stage as a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, keynote speaker, life and executive business coach, and leadership author. With over a decade of military service, his career was defined by high-risk missions, elite training, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, resilience, and teamwork.



After his honorable discharge from active duty, Phillip earned his Masters in Leadership, then transitioned into motivational speaking, where he connects with audiences across the country through powerful stories and practical insights. His four unique presentations—shaped by the discipline, perseverance, and leadership forged in the SEALs—resonates with professionals, students, and organizations seeking to unlock their full potential.



Phillip’s keynotes focus on overcoming adversity, preparing for the unknown, self-defense training, and leading well in personal and corporate environments. He also mentors veterans and Special Forces candidates, helping them navigate career transitions and personal challenges with confidence and integrity.



An advocate for veteran support, Phillip actively partners with REBOOT, a nonprofit organization that assist service members and their families. His work in the community reflects his enduring mission to serve, both on and off the battlefield.



In his new book, Phillip shares impactful stories from his military experience alongside actionable strategies for personal and professional growth. His straight-talking approach and relatable lessons offer guidance for anyone aiming to lead with purpose.



When he’s not speaking or writing, Phillip enjoys time outdoors with his wife and five children. He currently resides in Monument, Colorado, where he continues his commitment to developing the next generation of resilient leaders.



