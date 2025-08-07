Governor Ivey Appoints John Young as Chairman of the Marshall County Commission

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the appointment of John Young as Chairman of the Marshall County Commission.

“A 50-year resident of Marshall County, John Young is highly respected by local officials and citizens alike for his 30-years’ public service,” said Governor Ivey. “Young possesses a unique knowledge base from his business experience as president of a software development company, to serving as Chief Investigator of the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and Assistant Chief Deputy in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. As he trades his badge for a gavel, I am confident that Young will maintain his integrity and passion for public service as Chairman of the Marshall County Commission.”

Young will fill the vacancy on the Marshall County Commission left when Chairman David Reed passed away on June 19, 2025.

“I would like to thank all the supporters that called and sent emails on my behalf,” said John Young. “To be asked to serve out the term left vacant by the passing of Chairman David Reed is such an honor. I have been associated with Marshall County for a long time, such a great place to live and raise a family. Thanks to Governor Ivey and her appointment staff for the professional process. I will strive to serve Marshall County Citizens in a most professional way.”

Young began his public service as a patrol officer with the Albertville Police Department in 1978 before joining the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. In 1984, he left the Sheriff’s Office to join Sweda International/Innovax Concepts Corporation where he rose to the position of President of the software development company. In 1994, he returned to Marshall County, holding four different positions within the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office over the following 30 years, including Child Abuse Investigator, Drug Task Force Commander, Investigator, and finally, Chief Investigator. He also served as President/Executive Board Member of the Alabama District Attorneys’ Investigator Association and was founding board member of at least four Marshall County crime victim services organizations. In 2024, Young was recognized as “Citizen of the Year” by the Guntersville Chamber of Commerce.

Young and his wife, Karen, live in Langston in Marshall County.

Young’s appointment is effective immediately.

