Colombia: trade unions condemn US interference in Alvaro Uribe ruling

Follows conviction of Colombia's former president

The NUJ has joined trade unions across the UK and Ireland in expressing support for the independence of the Colombian judiciary following criticism from US secretary of state Marc Rubio.

Members of the UK Parliament have also given their backing to the principle of respecting independent judges after Rubio claimed that a ruling against former president Álvaro Uribe was due to the "weaponization of the Colombian judiciary" by "radical" judges with a political agenda.

At the end of July, Uribe became the first former Columbian president to be convicted of a crime after he was found guilty of tampering with witnesses and procedural fraud.

He was found guilty of trying to bribe witnesses during a separate investigation into allegations that he had links to right-wing paramilitary groups who had committed human rights violations.

However, in a post on X, Rubio said: “Former Colombian President Uribe’s only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland. The weaponization of Colombia’s judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent.”

In addition, another US politician – Mario Diaz-Balart – has also claimed that the sentence against Uribe is a “violation of the rule of law”.

The interference has been condemned in a letter organised by Justice for Colombia and backed by MPs, including John McDonnell, and trade union leaders, including NUJ assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley and Sharon Graham, general secretary, Unite.

The letter says:

“We, the undersigned, express our support for the independence of the Colombian judiciary as it comes under criticism from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and members of the US Congress.” “The fact that the case has its origins in Uribe’s own legal action in the Supreme Court against Senator Ivan Cepeda shows, if anything, the independence of the Colombian Judiciary. Moreover, Uribe still has the right of appeal, which could go to the Supreme and Constitutional Courts of Colombia, as is his right under the law. “Statements such as those made by the US Secretary of State are unhelpful and undermine a key principle of the rule of law, which is the independence of the judiciary from politics. Judge Sandra Liliana Heredia faced media and political pressure during this case, and we consider Judge Heredia to have shown courage and integrity in pursuing justice. "As she said in her opening statement, ‘the law cannot tremble in the face of noise, and justice cannot kneel in front of power.’ She also said that ‘justice is focused exclusively on the legal truth and on the ethical duty to sentence in accordance with the law and conscience.’ “The decisions of the Colombian Judiciary in the exercise of its duties must be respected. We call on the international community to support the Colombian Judiciary in its efforts to uphold truth and justice by ensuring that nobody considers themselves, or is considered by others, to be above the rule of law.”

Uribe, who was president between 2002 and 2010, is expected to appeal the verdict, having always maintained his innocence.

