Fear of US law no excuse for disobeying state law, panel says

(Subscription required) A California appellate court ruled the University of California's policy barring students who entered the U.S. without legal permission from paid positions is discriminatory and unlawful, rejecting claims that fear of violating federal law justified the restriction.

