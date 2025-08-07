Lebanon and the UNIFIL Mandate: Disarming Hizballah and Reclaiming Sovereignty

With its new government at the half-year mark and the UNIFIL international peacekeeping force’s mandate due for reauthorization at month’s end, Lebanon stands at a pivotal moment. In this episode of Middle East Focus, hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj are joined by MEI Senior Fellow Fadi Nicholas Nassar to evaluate whether the Lebanese state can reclaim its sovereignty, starting with the disarmament of Hizballah and the enforcement of a cease-fire. Nassar examines UNIFIL’s evolving mandate for action, the force’s operational limits and posture, and the Lebanese prime minister's Aug. 5 demand for a plan to disarm all non-state militias by the end of the year. Recorded August 5th, 2025

