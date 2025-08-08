Premier Auto Protect Redefines Warranty for New Cars in Luxury Market

Premier Auto Protect’s 2025 extended warranty plans offer luxury-inspired coverage for new cars, with flexible terms and comprehensive protection.

Our 2025 warranty plans bring luxury-level coverage to all drivers, offering peace of mind and savings.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to transform the warranty for new cars, Premier Auto Protect today announced its 2025 extended warranty plans, designed to rival the comprehensive coverage of luxury automakers like Genesis, Jaguar, and Bentley. As luxury brands set the benchmark with robust warranties—such as Genesis’ 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage—Premier Auto Protect brings similar peace of mind to all drivers through flexible, affordable plans tailored for gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles.Protect your new car with confidence. Visit https://premierautoprotect.com/ to get a free quote and explore extended warranty plans inspired by luxury brands.With new car prices averaging $49,000 in 2025 and repair costs for advanced systems like EV batteries or infotainment units ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, consumers are seeking warranties that match the durability and sophistication of luxury brands. According to a 2025 U.S. News report, luxury manufacturers like Jaguar offer complimentary maintenance and roadside assistance, while Bentley provides unlimited-mileage warranties for three years. However, standard warranties from mainstream brands like Toyota (3 years/36,000 miles) often fall short, leaving drivers exposed to costly repairs after factory coverage expires.Premier Auto Protect addresses this gap with its new extended warranty plans, offering up to 8 years or 150,000 miles of coverage, inspired by luxury trends but accessible to all. These plans cover critical components—engines, transmissions, EV batteries, and advanced electronics—while including perks like 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. As a direct provider, Premier Auto Protect sells and administers its plans, ensuring seamless claims and customer support.Premier Auto Protect’s extended warranties stand out by blending luxury-inspired coverage with affordability and flexibility:- Comprehensive Protection: Covers bumper-to-bumper components, including high-cost EV batteries and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), mirroring Genesis’ extensive warranties.- Customizable Terms: Options from 3 to 8 years, aligning with longer financing periods and luxury brand trends like Jaguar’s 5-year/60,000-mile plans.- Added Benefits: Includes 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement, inspired by Bentley’s customer-centric perks.- Flexible Repairs: Claims are accepted at any ASE-certified mechanic nationwide, with Premier paying repair shops directly, minimizing out-of-pocket costs.- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Ensures risk-free enrollment, with full refunds if canceled within 30 days or prorated refunds thereafter.The cost of coverage varies based on vehicle make, model, mileage, and plan level, with plans starting at $30/month. For example, a 2025 Honda Accord owner could secure comprehensive coverage for $2,000-$3,000 over 5 years, compared to $4,000-$7,000 for similar luxury brand warranties.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a leading direct provider of extended vehicle warranties, offering comprehensive coverage for gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Since its founding, the company has prioritized exceptional service, earning an A rating with the BBB. With a mission to shield drivers from rising repair costs, Premier Auto Protect delivers flexible, luxury-inspired plans backed by 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

