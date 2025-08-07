Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina urges African universities to lead AI revolution and protect cultural identity

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, has urged African universities to seize the global digital revolution by becoming creators, not consumers of Artificial Intelligence and innovation, warning that cultural erosion is a real threat if local knowledge is not embedded in new technologies.

Speaking at the opening of the University of Zululand's 4th International Education Week at KwaDlangezwa Campus yesterday, held under the theme "Building an African University through Collaborations and Partnerships", Deputy Minister Gina stressed that internationalisation must not come at the cost of African identity.

UniZulu's Internationalisation Office, in collaboration with the BRICS Student Commission, is hosting the 4th International Education Week. According to the university, IEW 2025 is more than a week of dialogue; it is a bold step toward building globally connected African universities grounded in indigenous knowledge, identity, and innovation.

This resonates well with the African Union's Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) agenda for 2025, particularly as it relates to education, which emphasises developing human capital with skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), fostering innovation, and promoting technological adaptation to drive Africa's transformation into a knowledge-based economy.

The agenda prioritises:

Strengthening STEM education and digital literacy

Promoting innovation and entrepreneurship

Adapting existing technologies for local use

Fostering cross-sector collaboration to align STI with national development goals

The Deputy Minister stated that UNIZULU was the premier institution to lead in this area of meaningful work. "We need robotics that can be fed our content and teach our children in our languages, before someone in India or China does it for us," said the Deputy Minister, urging the university to lead in curating isiZulu data for generative AI.

Ms Gina challenged South African universities, including her alma mater, UniZulu, to rise to the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the gig economy by forging international partnerships that preserve African epistemologies while promoting global competitiveness.

Highlighting her recent attendance at a high-level African AI summit in Tanzania, she emphasised the importance of data sovereignty for Africa's innovation future.

"If this institution is not yet grappling with the challenges of solving industry and societal problems through AI and R&D, then a fresh start is needed." She noted that universities across the globe are redesigning their futures, adopting online learning, accelerating industry partnerships, and contributing to national innovation systems. She warned that institutions that fail to adapt are "digging their own graves."

In the wake of South Africa's Presidency of the G20 and ongoing BRICS STI collaborations, Gina encouraged universities to leverage new funding streams and global research networks, especially in strategic technologies.

The Deputy Minister's remarks made it clear that for African universities to remain relevant and competitive, they must embrace collaboration without compromising their cultural identity. "Relevance is the cornerstone of survival and growth. But as you collaborate. Do not lose yourself," she concluded.

The University of Zululand's International Education Week continues this week, bringing together local and international scholars, student leaders, and policymakers to explore global academic partnerships rooted in African identity.

