Livingston Man Arrested, Charged with 1st Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse

OVERTON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Overton County Sheriff’s Department and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

On July 31st, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents began investigating the discovery of a body found by Overton County deputies on Sunk Cane Road. Authorities determined the victim was Hope Parrott (DOB 12/23/2977). Further investigation revealed Parrott’s boyfriend, Edward Randolph (DOB 7/12/1976), killed her and transported her body in a refrigerator, which he later set on fire.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Randolph with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Abuse of a Corpse. He was booked into the Overton County Jail on a $50,000,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###