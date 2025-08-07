Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli joins Minister Ramokgopa for school science lab handover in commemoration of Mandela Day, 7 Aug

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will join the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, for the official handover of newly equipped science laboratories at four schools in Atteridgeville, Pretoria on Thursday, 07 August 2025.

The School Science Lab Handover Programme forms part of Mandela Day commemorations and is a collaborative initiative between the Department of Electricity and Energy and several private sector partners. The initiative seeks to improve the quality of science education in township schools by providing essential infrastructure to foster problem-solving, critical thinking, and innovation among learners.

The Deputy Minister will participate in the official opening of labs at Bokgoni Technical Secondary School, Hofmeyr High School, Edward Phatudi Comprehensive School, and Seaparankwe Primary School.

The handover will culminate in a Mandela Commemoration Ceremony hosted at Seaparankwe Primary School, where the Deputy Minister and dignitaries will reflect on Tata Madiba’s legacy of education and social justice.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025

Time: 08h00 – 13h00

Venue: Bokgoni Technical Secondary School, Hofmeyr High School, Edward Phatudi Comprehensive School, and Seaparankwe Primary School, Atteridgeville, Pretoria

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Media enquiries & RSVP:

Mandisa Mbele

E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za

Cell: 082 580 2213

Kutlwano Huma

E-mail: kutlwano.huma@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 078 133 1482

