Release Date: August 07, 2025 Notice of Public Hearing on Project to Replace Bridge Carrying Route 364 over West River in Middlesex The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a Public Hearing regarding a planned project to replace the bridge that carries State Route 364 over the West River in the Town of Middlesex, Yates County. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, August 18, 2025, at the Middlesex Town Hall, 1216 NY-245, Middlesex, N.Y., 14507. The State Route 364 bridge over the West River is located between Lincoln Avenue and Church Street. Construction is expected to begin in Spring, 2028. The purpose of this hearing is to provide the public, residents, local businesses and elected officials information about the proposed project and provide an opportunity for comments on NYSDOT’s preferred alternative. In accordance with Eminent Domain Procedure Law, the Department will also provide details showing proposed highway right-of-way modifications involving property acquisitions. NYSDOT officials will be available to discuss and answer questions on the Eminent Domain procedure. If individuals are unable to attend the hearing, they may submit written comments to: Elizabeth Clark, P.E., Highway Design Engineer, New York State Department of Transportation, 107 Broadway, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Written statements submitted at the hearing or mailed no later than September 15, 2025 will be made part of the record. Immediately prior to the hearing, NYSDOT will hold an informal, open-house style meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the project and answer questions. No formal presentation is planned for the open house portion of the meeting. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Marty Jackson, Public Involvement Coordinator, Marty.Jackson@dot.ny.gov, (607) 324-8454, and reference Project Identification Number 6042.12. About the Department of Transportation



